Kano Governor Abba Yusuf approved a new salary structure for staff of two state-owned universities in Kano State

The new pay structure covers both academic and non-academic staff at Aliko Dangote University and Northwest University

The total financial commitment will cost the state government about ₦4.7 billion annually, with arrears running into billions

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has approved a new salary structure for workers at two state-owned universities, aligning with the Federal Government's revised remuneration package for university staff across Nigeria.

The governor's spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday. The two affected institutions are Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, and Northwest University, Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approves new salary structure for Kano's university lecturers Photo Credit: @kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kano: New salaries to take effect from January 2026

According to Channels, although the new pay scale is backdated to January 2026, actual payment will not begin until September 2026. Arrears covering January to August 2026, estimated at ₦3.13 billion, will be captured in the 2027 budget.

Combined, the two universities will cost the state government ₦391.8 million every month, which works out to roughly ₦4.7 billion per year.

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil takes the larger share, receiving ₦228.2 million monthly. Academic staff at the institution will get ₦141.1 million of that amount, while non-academic staff will receive ₦87.1 million.

Northwest University, Kano will receive ₦163.7 million monthly. Of this, ₦112.2 million goes to academic staff and ₦51.4 million to non-academic workers.

Kano varsities: Visitation panels also approved

Beyond the salary changes, Governor Yusuf also approved the setting up of visitation panels for the two universities and other tertiary institutions in Kano State. The government said the salary review is aimed at improving staff welfare and ensuring industrial harmony within the state's higher education sector.

The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to education and the well-being of workers in the state's public universities.

Gov Yusuf's 2027 chances

This is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, where the governor will be contesting against the candidate of his estranged godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is now the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democracy Congress (NDC).

Recall that Governor Yusuf parted ways with Kwankwaso after dumping the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the grounds that the state needs to align with the federal government, which is under the control of the APC.

Kwankwaso, who was instrumental to the emergence of Governor Yusuf, has vowed to stop his return to office in 2027, citing that the governor's defection was a great betrayal.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf works to win the 2027 general elections Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Kano mass wedding beneficiaries get N300k cash

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf approved ₦300 million to support couples taking part in the state's Hisbah Mass Wedding Scheme

Each bride will receive ₦200,000 paid directly into her bank account to cover dowry costs and serve as start-up capital

The Kano State government will also host a grand wedding reception at Government House on Saturday for the new couples.

Source: Legit.ng