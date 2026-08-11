Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has outlined the exact structure and passing conditions for its official citizenship test

Applicants face 33 questions and have 60 minutes to complete the test, with results determining eligibility for naturalisation

Candidates who do not meet the minimum threshold are permitted to sit the test again without permanent disqualification

Germany has officially confirmed the minimum number of correct answers required for applicants to pass its civic knowledge test as part of the naturalisation process.

People sitting the citizenship test are presented with a form containing 33 questions and given 60 minutes to complete it.

Germany announces the minimum number of questions foreigners must pass in the citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What happens after Germany citizenship test

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), each question offers four possible answers, and only one is correct. Announcing the minimum number of questions applicants must pass, the BAMF said that they must answer at least 17 of the 33 questions correctly.

Candidates who meet or exceed the 17-question threshold receive an official certificate from BAMF confirming their individual result. This certificate serves as formal proof of civic knowledge and must be submitted to the relevant naturalisation authority as part of the broader application process.

What next after failing Germany citizenship test

Those who fall short of the passing mark are not permanently barred from pursuing citizenship. BAMF confirmed that unsuccessful candidates are permitted to retake the test, giving applicants multiple opportunities to demonstrate the required level of knowledge.

The test itself is designed to assess familiarity with German law, society, and democratic values — knowledge that authorities consider essential for anyone seeking to become a German citizen.

Who citizenship test applies to

The citizenship test applies to individuals going through the naturalisation process in Germany, a pathway that has attracted significant interest from migrants across the globe, including many Africans who have relocated to Germany in recent years.

For many applicants, clearing this civic knowledge requirement is one of the final and most significant steps before being granted full German citizenship.

Australia: Minimum citizenship test score for applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Government has published the minimum score required to pass the citizenship test for immigrants applying by conferral in 2026.

Applicants must correctly answer all five Australian values questions and score at least 75% overall to be considered for citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng