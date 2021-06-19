Who are Halsey’s parents? The story of Chris and Nicole Frangipane

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, famously known as Halsey, is an American singer and songwriter. Growing up in a turbulent home, the singer has been through ups and downs. At one point, she was homeless, had a mental breakdown and even tried to commit suicide. However, the singer has managed to beat the odds and has achieved fame and success in her field. Her parents' contribution to her success has had an impact on her long-term development. So, who are Halsey's parents? Read ahead to find out.

Halsey and her mom, Nicole Frangipane, attend the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Summit: Women Rise at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Here is everything you need to know about Halsey's parents

Who are Halsey's parents?

Popular musician Halsey was born on 29th September 1994 in Edison, New Jersey. Her parents are Nicole frangipane (mother) and Chris Frangipane (father).

Nicole Frangipane

Halsey's mom Nicole Frangipane was born on 20th July 1973 in the USA. She is of American nationality with an Italian-Hungarian-Irish ethnic background.

Education

Nicole attended college. However, she dropped out of school due to her pregnancy with her daughter Halsey. Details about the institution she attended are not known.

Professional life

Nicole has been working in the security and emergency management field at the Stanton Company in Montclair. She landed the job after relocating from Los Angeles.

Chris Frangipane

Chris Frangipane was born on 26th September. The year of birth is not known; however, according to her daughter's Instagram post, Chris will be turning 50 years soon. He has African-American and Irish ancestry.

Education

Halsey's dad graduated in 1977 from New Jersey at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Professional life

Halsey's father has worked as an automobile sales manager for different companies. He began his career at Ayers Chevrolet as a sales manager. Chris worked for the company for ten years.

He also worked at Prestige Volvo in East Hanover as a general manager. In 2015, he joined Rossi Chevrolet Buick GMC in Washington and New Jersey, where he worked as a general manager for two years.

Chris and Nicole's relationship

Chris and Nicole got married while they were still in college. At the time, Nicole was pregnant with her firstborn child Halsey.

Their relationship was faced with a lot of challenges as the couple was financially unstable. As a result, they moved from one place to another in search of a better job to sustain them.

Sevian Frangipane and singer Halsey attend the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Things got better for Halsey's family when Chris graduated and started working as an automobile sales manager.

Halsey is not the only child; she has two siblings, Sevian, born in 1998 and Dante, born in 2005.

Chris Frangipane's profile summary

Full name: Chris Frangipane

Chris Frangipane Date of birth: 26th September

26th September Place of birth: Not known

Not known Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 ft 5 in

5 ft 5 in Height in centimeters: 165 cm

165 cm Weight in lbs: 146 lbs

146 lbs Weight in kg: 66kgs

66kgs Eye color: Black

Black Hair color: Black

Black Relationship status: Married

Married Daughter: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane Sons: Sevian and Dante Frangipane

Sevian and Dante Frangipane Occupation: Automobile sales manager

Nicole Frangipane's profile summary

Full name: Nicole Frangipane

Nicole Frangipane Date of birth: 20th July 1973

20th July 1973 Age: 47 years

47 years Place of birth: America

America Nationality: American

American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 ft 4 in

5 ft 4 in Height in centimeters: 163 cm

163 cm Weight in lbs: 154 lbs

154 lbs Weight in kg: 70 kgs

70 kgs Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Married

Married Daughter: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane Sons: Sevian and Dante Frangipane

Halsey's parents are very close to their children. They have supported all their kids in everything, especially their firstborn daughter, who has ventured into the music industry.

