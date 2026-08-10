Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department confirmed the exact format of the citizenship test, including the number of questions and time allowed

Applicants must correctly answer at least 15 out of 20 questions to pass, and the test covers topics ranging from Canadian history to laws and national symbols

Candidates who do not pass on the first attempt are given up to three chances to clear the test, which is conducted in either English or French

Canada has officially outlined the structure of its citizenship test, giving prospective citizens a clearer picture of what to expect before they sit the exam.

According to the country's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship department, the citizenship test consists of 20 questions presented in either multiple-choice or true/false format.

Canada mentions number of questions and duration for citizeship test. Photo: Getty

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Canadian citizenship test: Number of attempts

To pass, an applicant must answer at least 15 of the 20 questions correctly. Candidates are given 45 minutes to complete the test, which is conducted in either English or French.

Those who do not reach that threshold on their first attempt are not immediately disqualified; candidates are permitted up to three attempts in total to pass the test.

The exam draws on a broad range of topics related to life in Canada. Questions cover the rights and responsibilities of citizens, as well as the country's history, geography, economy, government, laws, and national symbols. Importantly, the test does not assess English or French language ability.

If an applicant is called for an in-person interview, a citizenship officer will separately evaluate how well they communicate in one of Canada's two official languages.

How to prepare for Canadian citizenship test

All test questions are drawn from the official study guide titled *Discover Canada: The Rights and Responsibilities of Citizenship*.

The guide is available free of charge in several formats, including an online version, a downloadable PDF or eBook, an audio version, and a printed copy that can be ordered by post. Applicants can begin studying at any point before their test date.

The clarity of the test format is intended to help applicants prepare with confidence, knowing in advance exactly how many questions they will face, how long they have, and what score they need to succeed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng