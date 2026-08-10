Finland's Parliament approved changes to the Citizenship Act, with stricter requirements taking effect from 1 March 2027

Applicants aged 18–64 will be required to pass a new citizenship test covering Finnish history, law, culture, and equality

Certain groups of foreigners applying for Finnish citizenship may be exempted from the new requirement under specific conditions

Finland is tightening the path to citizenship, with the country's Parliament having approved sweeping changes to the Citizenship Act that will require newcomers to demonstrate a deeper knowledge of Finnish society before being granted nationality.

The new rules come into force on 1 January 2027, though they will only apply to applications submitted on or after 1 March 2027.

Finland to introduce citizenship test, lists 5 groups of foreigners exempted. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A two-month transition period from January to the end of February 2027 is built into the rollout, giving prospective applicants enough time to study and sit the test before filing their paperwork.

Who Is Exempted From the Requirement

The knowledge-of-society requirement applies to applicants between the ages of 18 and 64. However, not everyone in that age bracket will be obligated to sit the test.

Exemptions can be granted to people in any of the following categories:

1. People with health condition

2. People with disability

3. People who have other circumstances deemed sufficiently serious by the authorities

The Finnish Immigration Service will be responsible for administering the test and handling all related official duties. Further guidance on how to register for and prepare for the test is expected to be made available during autumn 2026.

What new Finnish Citizenship Test Covers

At the centre of the reforms is a mandatory citizenship test, which will assess applicants on a range of topics including Finnish history, culture, fundamental and human rights, key legislation that governs daily life in the country, and questions around equality, including gender equality. The test may be taken in either Finnish or Swedish.

To make the process transparent, the Finnish Immigration Service will publish all study materials on its website well in advance of the first test being administered. Every applicant will have access to the same set of publicly available resources, which the authorities say ensures a level playing field for all those pursuing citizenship.

Passing the test is not the only route to satisfying the knowledge requirement. Applicants can also qualify by completing the Finnish or Swedish matriculation examination, or by earning a Finnish- or Swedish-language higher education degree from an institution within Finland.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng