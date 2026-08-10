The Ojaekomo Family of Sapata Village, Eti-Osa LGA, raised an alarm over an ongoing land dispute involving a 60-hectare excision granted by the Lagos State Government in 2015

A Lagos State House of Assembly resolution in 2023 split the land between two families, but competing legal claims have since complicated enforcement of the arrangement

The Centre for Accountability and Social Well-Being called on the Inspector-General of Police and NSCDC to restore security around the property after personnel were withdrawn

A civic group has called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Lagos State Government, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to step in and protect public order over a land dispute involving the Ojaekomo Family of Sapata Village in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Centre for Accountability and Social Well-Being (CASW) appealed at a press briefing, where spokespersons Mariam Adekoya and Bolaji Arokoyo said the matter had grown beyond a private disagreement between families and required intervention from relevant authorities.

Background of the disputed land

According to CASW, the Ojaekomo people have lived in the Sapata Ojuokun area for generations. On November 13, 2015, the Lagos State Government granted the community an excision of 60 hectares of wetland under Survey Plan No. LS/D/LA/3834. A separate disagreement with the Ojomu Family later brought the matter before the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Following deliberations that included representatives of the Ojomu Family, the House of Assembly passed a resolution on August 3, 2023, referenced LSHA/LM/C/50/VOL.II/93, to divide the 60 hectares between the two families. Under that resolution, 32.42 hectares (54 per cent) went to the Ojomu Royal Family, while 27.65 hectares (46 per cent) were allocated to the Ojaekomo Family. The Lagos State Government later directed that separate survey plans be prepared for each portion, with Survey Plan No. LS/D/LA8451/B covering the Ojaekomo Family's share.

Legal battle and security concerns

CASW said parts of the dispute had reached the courts. A consent judgment that had previously been obtained was later set aside after an application by persons who were not original parties to the case. That decision is currently before the Court of Appeal, and the group said it would not seek to argue the merits of the appeal through the press.

The group also raised concern about the withdrawal of police and NSCDC officers who had been deployed around the property. It called on the relevant authorities to clarify why the personnel were pulled back and urged a review of the security situation to prevent any breakdown of order.

CASW said the Ojaekomo Family was willing to engage with ongoing legal processes, comply with court orders, and share relevant documents with government and security agencies. It urged both the Ojaekomo and Ojomu families, as well as their supporters, to avoid self-help and pursue any outstanding claims through lawful channels while the courts and relevant agencies continue to handle the matter.

Source: Legit.ng