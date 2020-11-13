Sally Struthers' biography: Age, height, net worth, husband

Sally Struthers is an American-born actress, spokeswoman and activist. She is known for starring as Gloria Stivic on All in the Family. She has also voiced Rebecca Cunningham in TaleSpin and Charlene Sinclair in Dinosaurs.

Sally has won the Primetime Emmy Awards twice. Her work in movies and TV shows such as Gilmore Girls, All in the Family, Intimate Strangers and Baadassss! has been successful too.

Sally Struthers profile summary

Full name: Sally Anne Struthers

Sally Anne Struthers Nickname : Little Girl

: Little Girl Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 28th July 1947

: 28th July 1947 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : Portland, Oregon, USA

: Portland, Oregon, USA Age: 74 years (as of 2021)

74 years (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Norwegian American

Norwegian American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Sally Struthers' height: 5 feet 1 inch

5 feet 1 inch Weight: 62 kg

62 kg Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father : Robert Alden Struthers

: Robert Alden Struthers Mother : Margaret Caroline Jernes

: Margaret Caroline Jernes Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Spouse : William C Rader (1977 - 1983)

: William C Rader (1977 - 1983) Children : Samantha Rader

: Samantha Rader Profession : Actress, activist, spokeswoman

: Actress, activist, spokeswoman Years active: 1970 - present

1970 - present Famous for : Gloria Bunker – All in the Family

: Net worth: $8 million

Sally Struthers' biography

Sally is a famous American actress and activist.

How old is Sally Struthers?

The actress was born on 28th July 1947 in Portland, Oregon, Unites States. Sally Struthers' age is 74 years old as of 2021.

Family

Her parents are Robert Alden Struthers, who worked as a surgeon, and Margaret Caroline, who worked as a homemaker. Sally has one sibling, a sister known as Sue.

Her father, Robert Alden, left the family when the actress was around ten years old. As a result, Sally and Sue were raised by a single mother.

Education

After completing her elementary education, a young Sally Struthers attended Grant High School. Later, Sally trained at Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre and Arts, where she acquired her skills in acting.

Career

After her college studies, Sally Struthers young and upcoming actress performed in regional stock plays until she found her break as both a commercial actress and dancer on TV.

The 1960s marked the beginning of her career in the entertainment industry, but she rose to fame in the 1970s.

She made her movie debut in 1970 starring as a fan in The Phynx. Two years later, she appeared in the 1972 thriller known as The Getaway. She became a household name after starring as Gloria in the TV sitcom All in the Family.

Sally Struthers has also voiced characters in numerous animations. Some of her other stage performances, movies, and TV shows include:

Sally Struthers' movies

1970 - The Phynx as World's No. 1 Fan

as World's No. 1 Fan 1970 - Five Easy Pieces as Shirley Betty

as Shirley Betty 1972 - The Getaway as Fran Clinton

as Fran Clinton 1978 - A Different Approach (short film) as Cameo appearance

(short film) as Cameo appearance 1979 - And Your Name Is Jonah as Jenny Corelli

as Jenny Corelli 1997 - The Others as Mrs Zelov

as Mrs Zelov 2001 - Out of the Black as Betty

as Betty 2001 - A Month of Sundays as Onida Roy

as Onida Roy 2003 - Reeseville as Katie Oakman

as Katie Oakman 2003 - Baadasssss! as Roz

as Roz 2010 - Monster Heroes as Kripta

as Kripta 2014 - Waiting in the Wings: the Musical as Sp*rm Bank Receptionist

as Sp*rm Bank Receptionist 2015 - Hollywood Musical ! as Sally

! as Sally 2016 - Still Waiting in the Wings as Lucy

as Lucy 2017 - The Relationtrip as Liam's Mom (voice)

as Liam's Mom (voice) 2017 - You & Me as Tilly

Television shows

1970 - The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour as Regular performer

as Regular performer 1970 - The Tim Conway Comedy Hour as Series regular

as Series regular 1971 to 1978 - All in the Family as Gloria Stivic

as Gloria Stivic 1971 to 1972 - The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show as Pebbles Flintstone

as Pebbles Flintstone 1971 - Love, American Style as Barbara

as Barbara 1971 - Ironside as Sandy Fonda

as Sandy Fonda 1971 - The Courtship of Eddie's Father as Katie O'Hara

as Katie O'Hara 1974 - Aloha Means Goodbye as Sara Moore

as Sara Moore 1975 - Hey, I'm Alive as Helen Klaben

as Helen Klaben 1976 - The Great Houdini as Bess Houdini

as Bess Houdini 1977 to 1978 - Fred Flintstone and Friends as Pebbles Flintstone

as Pebbles Flintstone 1977 - Intimate Strangers as Janice Halston

as Janice Halston 1978 - My Husband is Missing as Mrs Katherine Eaton

as Mrs Katherine Eaton 1979 - The 200th Episode Celebration of All in the Family as Herself

as Herself 1979 - Bunker's Place as Gloria Stivic

as Gloria Stivic 1981 - A Gun in the House as Emily Cates

as Emily Cates 1982 - Archie Bunker's Place as Gloria Stivic

as Gloria Stivic 1982 to 1983 - Gloria as Gloria Stivic

as Gloria Stivic 1983 - The Charmkins as Poison Ivy

as Poison Ivy 1985 - The Glo Friends Save Christmas as Blanche

as Blanche 1985 - Alice in Wonderland as Tiger Lily

as Tiger Lily 1986 to 1988 - 9 to 5 as Marsha McMurray Shrimpton

as Marsha McMurray Shrimpton 1989 - A Deadly Silence as Aunt Marilyn

as Aunt Marilyn 1989 - Charles in Charge as Nora Bennington, Nancy Beauman

as Nora Bennington, Nancy Beauman 1990 - Sister Kate as Mrs Newberry

as Mrs Newberry 1990 - Murder, She Wrote as Nancy La Rue

as Nancy La Rue 1990 - TaleSpin: Plunder & Lightning as Rebecca Cunningham

as Rebecca Cunningham 1990 to 1991 - TaleSpin as Rebecca Cunningham

as Rebecca Cunningham 1991 - All in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special as Herself

as Herself 1991 to 1994 - Dinosaurs as Charlene Sinclair

as Charlene Sinclair 1991 - Yo Yogi ! as Additional voices

! as Additional voices 1991 - Tom & Jerry Kids as Jerry's Mother

as Jerry's Mother 1992 - The Tin Soldier (voice) as Narrator

(voice) as Narrator 1992 - In the Best Interest of the Children as Patty Pepper

as Patty Pepper 1992 - Fish Police as Shelly

as Shelly 1992 - Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa as Bessy Bluebell

as Bessy Bluebell 1992 - Tiny Toon Adventures as Rhoda's Mom, Witch Sandy

as Rhoda's Mom, Witch Sandy 1993 to 1994 - Droopy, Master as Additional voices

as Additional voices 1994 - Duckman: Private Family Man as Additional voices

as Additional voices 1995 - The New Adventures of Mother Goose (voice) as Mother Goose

(voice) as Mother Goose 1998 - Cow and Chicken as Girl

as Girl 1998 - The Wild Thornberrys (voice) as Galapagos Penguin, Iguanas

(voice) as Galapagos Penguin, Iguanas 1999 - The Brothers Club as Additional Voices

as Additional Voices 2007 - Gilmore Girls as Babette Dell

as Babette Dell 2002 - General Hospital as Jennifer Smith

as Jennifer Smith 2002 - As Told by Ginger as Mrs Higsby

as Mrs Higsby 2003 - Sabrina the Teenage Witch as Aunt Lorraine

as Aunt Lorraine 2003 - The Division as Eve Warner

as Eve Warner 2003 to 2006 - Still Standing as Louise Miller

as Louise Miller 2004 - Odd Job Jack as additional voices

as additional voices 2006 - What I Did for Love as Aunt Trudy

as Aunt Trudy 2008 to 2009 - Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures as Mrs O'Connor

as Mrs O'Connor 2011 - American Dad! (voice)

(voice) 2011 - Celebrity Ghost Stories as Herself

as Herself 2016 - Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as Babette Dell

as Babette Dell 2016 - Maron as Shirley

as Shirley 2018 - Christmas Harmony TV movie

Stage performances

1981 - Wally's Cafe as Janet

as Janet 1985 to 1986 - The Odd Couple as Florence Ungar

as Florence Ungar 1994 to 1998 - Grease as Miss Lynch

as Miss Lynch 1998 to 1999 - Annie as Miss Hannigan

as Miss Hannigan 1999 - AlwaysasPatsy Cline as Louise

as Louise 2002 - Anything Goes as Mrs Evangeline Harcourt

as Mrs Evangeline Harcourt 2005 - The Club of Hearts as Ida

as Ida 2005 - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas as Miss Mona

as Miss Mona 2006 - Fifth of July as Aunt Sally Talley Friedman

as Aunt Sally Talley Friedman 2006 - Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Big Mama

as Big Mama 2006 - Hello, Dolly! as Dolly Levi

as Dolly Levi 2007 - The Full Monty as Jeanette

as Jeanette 2008 - Fiddler on the Roof as Golde

as Golde 2008 - Steel Magnolias as Truvy

as Truvy 2008 - Nunsense as Mother Superior

as Mother Superior 2009 - All Shook Up as Mayor Matilda Hyde

as Mayor Matilda Hyde 2010 - Love Letters as Melissa Gardner

as Melissa Gardner 2010 - Curtains as Carmen Bernstein

as Carmen Bernstein 2010 - Cinderella as Fairy Godmother

as Fairy Godmother 2010 - Chicago as Mama Morton

as Mama Morton 2011 - Legally Blonde as Paulette Bonafonté

as Paulette Bonafonté 2013 - Thoroughly Modern Millie as Mrs Meers

as Mrs Meers 2014 - The Witches of Eastwick as Felicia Gabriel

as Felicia Gabriel 2014 - Spamalot as God

as God 2015 - Nice Work If You Can Get It as Dutchess Estonia Dulworth

as Dutchess Estonia Dulworth 2015 to 2016 - Mame as Agnes Gooch

as Agnes Gooch 2017 - Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical as Martha Watson

as Martha Watson 2018 - Grumpy Old Men as Punky

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone?

No, Sally Struthers did not play the role on Yellowstone.

Awards and nominations

In her illustrious career in the entertainment industry, Sally has been acing all the roles she has played. As a result, she has become the majority's favourite as well as an award-winning entertainer. Some of the awards and nominations she has bagged include:

Primetime Emmy Awards

1972 - Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy

1979 - Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series

Ovation Awards

2010 - Won the award for Featured Actress in a Musical for playing the role of the Fairy Godmother in the Cabrillo Music Theatre production of Cinderella

Activism and philanthropy

Apart from being a successful and super-talented actress, Sally is also an activist and spokesperson. She has been the spokesperson for:

ChildFund - that aids in improving the lives of malnourished kids

International Correspondence Schools

Sally Struthers' husband and children

Sally Struthers hot is currently single. However, she was initially married to William C Rader, an American psychiatrist. Sally and William exchanged their wedding vows on 18th December 1977 in a private ceremony.

William took part in co-writing one of the episodes of the TV series All in the Family. The duo has a daughter (Samantha Rader) who graduated in 2011 with a degree in Cognitive Science from Vassar College.

The pair divorced on 18th January 1983 in Los Angeles, California after staying together for six years.

Body measurements

How tall is Sally Struthers? The actress is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and she weighs 62 kg. She has naturally blonde hair and light blue eyes. She measures 35-24-35 inches for her bust, waist and hip size respectively. She wears a bra size 34C.

Sally Struthers' net worth

Sally Struthers has made quite a fortune over the years. The majority of her money has been attained from her successful career as an actress. Her net worth is estimated to around $8 million as of 2021.

Where is Sally Struthers today?

Is Sally Struthers still alive? The actress is still alive and active in the entertainment industry. In 2019, she starred in a short film titled Friendly Neighborhood Coven. Where is Sally Struthers now? She is taking part in the TV show known as In-Security.

Sally Struthers is one of the renowned actresses in Hollywood. Other than starring in different movies and TV shows, she has been part of non-profitable organizations. One of them is ChildFund, which helps less-privileged kids in different parts of the world.

