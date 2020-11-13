Sally Struthers' biography: Age, height, net worth, husband
Sally Struthers is an American-born actress, spokeswoman and activist. She is known for starring as Gloria Stivic on All in the Family. She has also voiced Rebecca Cunningham in TaleSpin and Charlene Sinclair in Dinosaurs.
Sally has won the Primetime Emmy Awards twice. Her work in movies and TV shows such as Gilmore Girls, All in the Family, Intimate Strangers and Baadassss! has been successful too.
Sally Struthers profile summary
- Full name: Sally Anne Struthers
- Nickname: Little Girl
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 28th July 1947
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, USA
- Age: 74 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Norwegian American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Sally Struthers' height: 5 feet 1 inch
- Weight: 62 kg
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Father: Robert Alden Struthers
- Mother: Margaret Caroline Jernes
- Marital status: Divorced
- Spouse: William C Rader (1977 - 1983)
- Children: Samantha Rader
- Profession: Actress, activist, spokeswoman
- Years active: 1970 - present
- Famous for: Gloria Bunker – All in the Family
- Net worth: $8 million
Sally Struthers' biography
Sally is a famous American actress and activist.
How old is Sally Struthers?
The actress was born on 28th July 1947 in Portland, Oregon, Unites States. Sally Struthers' age is 74 years old as of 2021.
Family
Her parents are Robert Alden Struthers, who worked as a surgeon, and Margaret Caroline, who worked as a homemaker. Sally has one sibling, a sister known as Sue.
Her father, Robert Alden, left the family when the actress was around ten years old. As a result, Sally and Sue were raised by a single mother.
Education
After completing her elementary education, a young Sally Struthers attended Grant High School. Later, Sally trained at Pasadena Playhouse College of Theatre and Arts, where she acquired her skills in acting.
Career
After her college studies, Sally Struthers young and upcoming actress performed in regional stock plays until she found her break as both a commercial actress and dancer on TV.
The 1960s marked the beginning of her career in the entertainment industry, but she rose to fame in the 1970s.
She made her movie debut in 1970 starring as a fan in The Phynx. Two years later, she appeared in the 1972 thriller known as The Getaway. She became a household name after starring as Gloria in the TV sitcom All in the Family.
Sally Struthers has also voiced characters in numerous animations. Some of her other stage performances, movies, and TV shows include:
Sally Struthers' movies
- 1970 - The Phynx as World's No. 1 Fan
- 1970 - Five Easy Pieces as Shirley Betty
- 1972 - The Getaway as Fran Clinton
- 1978 - A Different Approach (short film) as Cameo appearance
- 1979 - And Your Name Is Jonah as Jenny Corelli
- 1997 - The Others as Mrs Zelov
- 2001 - Out of the Black as Betty
- 2001 - A Month of Sundays as Onida Roy
- 2003 - Reeseville as Katie Oakman
- 2003 - Baadasssss! as Roz
- 2010 - Monster Heroes as Kripta
- 2014 - Waiting in the Wings: the Musical as Sp*rm Bank Receptionist
- 2015 - Hollywood Musical! as Sally
- 2016 - Still Waiting in the Wings as Lucy
- 2017 - The Relationtrip as Liam's Mom (voice)
- 2017 - You & Me as Tilly
Television shows
- 1970 - The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour as Regular performer
- 1970 - The Tim Conway Comedy Hour as Series regular
- 1971 to 1978 - All in the Family as Gloria Stivic
- 1971 to 1972 - The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show as Pebbles Flintstone
- 1971 - Love, American Style as Barbara
- 1971 - Ironside as Sandy Fonda
- 1971 - The Courtship of Eddie's Father as Katie O'Hara
- 1974 - Aloha Means Goodbye as Sara Moore
- 1975 - Hey, I'm Alive as Helen Klaben
- 1976 - The Great Houdini as Bess Houdini
- 1977 to 1978 - Fred Flintstone and Friends as Pebbles Flintstone
- 1977 - Intimate Strangers as Janice Halston
- 1978 - My Husband is Missing as Mrs Katherine Eaton
- 1979 - The 200th Episode Celebration of All in the Family as Herself
- 1979 - Bunker's Place as Gloria Stivic
- 1981 - A Gun in the House as Emily Cates
- 1982 - Archie Bunker's Place as Gloria Stivic
- 1982 to 1983 - Gloria as Gloria Stivic
- 1983 - The Charmkins as Poison Ivy
- 1985 - The Glo Friends Save Christmas as Blanche
- 1985 - Alice in Wonderland as Tiger Lily
- 1986 to 1988 - 9 to 5 as Marsha McMurray Shrimpton
- 1989 - A Deadly Silence as Aunt Marilyn
- 1989 - Charles in Charge as Nora Bennington, Nancy Beauman
- 1990 - Sister Kate as Mrs Newberry
- 1990 - Murder, She Wrote as Nancy La Rue
- 1990 - TaleSpin: Plunder & Lightning as Rebecca Cunningham
- 1990 to 1991 - TaleSpin as Rebecca Cunningham
- 1991 - All in the Family: 20th Anniversary Special as Herself
- 1991 to 1994 - Dinosaurs as Charlene Sinclair
- 1991 - Yo Yogi! as Additional voices
- 1991 - Tom & Jerry Kids as Jerry's Mother
- 1992 - The Tin Soldier (voice) as Narrator
- 1992 - In the Best Interest of the Children as Patty Pepper
- 1992 - Fish Police as Shelly
- 1992 - Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa as Bessy Bluebell
- 1992 - Tiny Toon Adventures as Rhoda's Mom, Witch Sandy
- 1993 to 1994 - Droopy, Master as Additional voices
- 1994 - Duckman: Private Family Man as Additional voices
- 1995 - The New Adventures of Mother Goose (voice) as Mother Goose
- 1998 - Cow and Chicken as Girl
- 1998 - The Wild Thornberrys (voice) as Galapagos Penguin, Iguanas
- 1999 - The Brothers Club as Additional Voices
- 2007 - Gilmore Girls as Babette Dell
- 2002 - General Hospital as Jennifer Smith
- 2002 - As Told by Ginger as Mrs Higsby
- 2003 - Sabrina the Teenage Witch as Aunt Lorraine
- 2003 - The Division as Eve Warner
- 2003 to 2006 - Still Standing as Louise Miller
- 2004 - Odd Job Jack as additional voices
- 2006 - What I Did for Love as Aunt Trudy
- 2008 to 2009 - Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures as Mrs O'Connor
- 2011 - American Dad! (voice)
- 2011 - Celebrity Ghost Stories as Herself
- 2016 - Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as Babette Dell
- 2016 - Maron as Shirley
- 2018 - Christmas Harmony TV movie
Stage performances
- 1981 - Wally's Cafe as Janet
- 1985 to 1986 - The Odd Couple as Florence Ungar
- 1994 to 1998 - Grease as Miss Lynch
- 1998 to 1999 - Annie as Miss Hannigan
- 1999 - AlwaysasPatsy Cline as Louise
- 2002 - Anything Goes as Mrs Evangeline Harcourt
- 2005 - The Club of Hearts as Ida
- 2005 - The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas as Miss Mona
- 2006 - Fifth of July as Aunt Sally Talley Friedman
- 2006 - Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Big Mama
- 2006 - Hello, Dolly! as Dolly Levi
- 2007 - The Full Monty as Jeanette
- 2008 - Fiddler on the Roof as Golde
- 2008 - Steel Magnolias as Truvy
- 2008 - Nunsense as Mother Superior
- 2009 - All Shook Up as Mayor Matilda Hyde
- 2010 - Love Letters as Melissa Gardner
- 2010 - Curtains as Carmen Bernstein
- 2010 - Cinderella as Fairy Godmother
- 2010 - Chicago as Mama Morton
- 2011 - Legally Blonde as Paulette Bonafonté
- 2013 - Thoroughly Modern Millie as Mrs Meers
- 2014 - The Witches of Eastwick as Felicia Gabriel
- 2014 - Spamalot as God
- 2015 - Nice Work If You Can Get It as Dutchess Estonia Dulworth
- 2015 to 2016 - Mame as Agnes Gooch
- 2017 - Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical as Martha Watson
- 2018 - Grumpy Old Men as Punky
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone?
No, Sally Struthers did not play the role on Yellowstone.
Awards and nominations
In her illustrious career in the entertainment industry, Sally has been acing all the roles she has played. As a result, she has become the majority's favourite as well as an award-winning entertainer. Some of the awards and nominations she has bagged include:
Primetime Emmy Awards
- 1972 - Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Comedy
- 1979 - Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Comedy-Variety or Music Series
Ovation Awards
- 2010 - Won the award for Featured Actress in a Musical for playing the role of the Fairy Godmother in the Cabrillo Music Theatre production of Cinderella
Activism and philanthropy
Apart from being a successful and super-talented actress, Sally is also an activist and spokesperson. She has been the spokesperson for:
- ChildFund - that aids in improving the lives of malnourished kids
- International Correspondence Schools
Sally Struthers' husband and children
Sally Struthers hot is currently single. However, she was initially married to William C Rader, an American psychiatrist. Sally and William exchanged their wedding vows on 18th December 1977 in a private ceremony.
William took part in co-writing one of the episodes of the TV series All in the Family. The duo has a daughter (Samantha Rader) who graduated in 2011 with a degree in Cognitive Science from Vassar College.
The pair divorced on 18th January 1983 in Los Angeles, California after staying together for six years.
Body measurements
How tall is Sally Struthers? The actress is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and she weighs 62 kg. She has naturally blonde hair and light blue eyes. She measures 35-24-35 inches for her bust, waist and hip size respectively. She wears a bra size 34C.
Sally Struthers' net worth
Sally Struthers has made quite a fortune over the years. The majority of her money has been attained from her successful career as an actress. Her net worth is estimated to around $8 million as of 2021.
Where is Sally Struthers today?
Is Sally Struthers still alive? The actress is still alive and active in the entertainment industry. In 2019, she starred in a short film titled Friendly Neighborhood Coven. Where is Sally Struthers now? She is taking part in the TV show known as In-Security.
Sally Struthers is one of the renowned actresses in Hollywood. Other than starring in different movies and TV shows, she has been part of non-profitable organizations. One of them is ChildFund, which helps less-privileged kids in different parts of the world.
Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Tom Cavanagh. He is a Canadian-born actor known for his roles in TV, films, and theatre.
Tom is popular for starring in Love Monkey, Trust Me, and Ed. His role on Ed saw him gain a nomination for the Actor of the Year in a New Series during the 2001 TV Guide Awards, and he emerged the winner.
Source: Legit.ng