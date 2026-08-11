Courtney Clenney, a Miami-based OnlyFans model, pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of her 27-year-old Nigerian partner, Christian Obumseli, in April 2022

The court handed Clenney a six-year jail sentence with credit for time served, plus five years of probation and mandatory mental health treatment

Obumseli's mother delivered a heartbreaking statement in court about the irreplaceable loss of her son

Miami OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her Nigerian boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside their Edgewater condominium in April 2022.

Clenney appeared in court on Monday, where she faced a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Obumseli, who was 27 years old at the time of his killing.

The case drew widespread attention after details emerged about the couple's relationship and the circumstances surrounding his death, reports PM News.

Courtney Clenney pleads guilty to killing Nigerian boyfriend Christian Obumseli and receives a six-year prison sentence. Photos: Courtney Clenney.

Source: Instagram

The court sentenced Clenney to six years in prison, with credit for the time she has already served behind bars.

Following her release, she will be required to complete five years of probation and must undergo a mental health evaluation as well as ongoing therapy.

Had she been convicted at trial on the second-degree murder charge, she could have faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Fatal stabbing: A mother's pain in court

Among the most moving moments of the proceedings was a victim impact statement delivered by Obumseli's mother, who spoke directly about the void left by her son's death.

"Nothing can describe what it feels like for a mother to stand at the grave of her child. There are some things that will never happen to me now that he is gone. The birthdays and holidays we will not celebrate with him, the conversations we will never have, the person he will grow into — those losses will go well beyond today's court case," she said.

Obumseli, a Nigerian-American, died in April 2022 after being stabbed at the couple's shared condo in the Edgewater neighbourhood of Miami, reports Rolling Stone.

Clenney, who built a following as a model on the subscription platform OnlyFans, was subsequently arrested and charged with his murder. Her legal proceedings drew considerable public interest, particularly within Nigerian communities both at home and in the diaspora.

Courtney Clenney avoids a potential 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to killing Nigerian partner Christian Obumseli. Photo: Clenney.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng