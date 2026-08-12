Austria has outlined two specific categories of foreigners who are not required to sit the country's citizenship test

The exemptions cover a defined age group as well as individuals with particular health-related conditions

Several other countries including Germany, the UK, Canada and Australia, have similar exemption policies in place

Austria has revealed that two distinct categories of foreigners are not required to complete the country's citizenship test as part of the naturalisation process.

According to information published on the Austrian government's official website, the exemptions apply to minors under the age of 14, as well as to individuals who can demonstrate certain mental or physical health conditions.

Austria identifies 2 groups that can avoid citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Austria's citizenship test exemption

The website specifically states:

"Exceptions for minors under 14 years of age and persons who claim bad mental or physical health condition (in particular speech and hearing impairment)."

The citizenship test is ordinarily a compulsory requirement for foreigners seeking to become legally recognised citizens of Austria. However, the two exempted groups are treated differently under the country's naturalisation framework.

Children below the age of 14 are automatically excluded from the requirement, given that the test is designed with adult applicants in mind. The second category covers those whose mental or physical health prevents them from sitting the exam, with speech and hearing impairments cited as specific examples of qualifying conditions.

Applicants who fall into the second category would typically need to present documentation or evidence to support their claim of a health-related condition.

Other countries with similar exemption policies

Austria is not alone in carving out exceptions to its citizenship testing requirements. Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have each established their own categories of individuals who may be excused from standard citizenship or language assessments during the naturalisation process.

While the specific exemption criteria vary from country to country, the common thread across these nations is the recognition that a blanket testing requirement may place an unfair burden on certain vulnerable groups, particularly children and those with significant health challenges.

For foreigners considering a path to Austrian citizenship, understanding which exemptions apply could be a meaningful part of navigating the process.

Germany speaks about conditions attached to citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany requires foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation to answer at least 17 out of 33 questions correctly to pass the citizenship test.

The test assesses applicants’ knowledge of Germany’s legal system, society and living conditions.

Source: Legit.ng