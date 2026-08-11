Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir distanced JIBWIS from his call for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in 2027

Sheikh Jingir made the clarification in Kano state after his earlier statement triggered sharp reactions from Christian leaders and civil society groups

JIBWIS, one of Nigeria's largest Islamic organisations, had not issued any official statement on the matter

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, the chairman of the Council of Ulama of the Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa'ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) Jos zone, has said that his recent call for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2027 elections represents his personal view alone and carries no endorsement from the Islamic organisation.

As reported by The Nation, Jingir made the clarification on Tuesday, August 11, while addressing journalists in Kano, days after his remarks sparked widespread controversy across Nigeria.

Sheikh Jingir clarifies his Muslim-Muslim ticket stance ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

The cleric had previously urged Nigerians to back President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for a second term on the same-faith ticket in 2027, reviving a debate that had already divided the country during the lead-up to the 2023 elections.

Reactions to Jingir's original statement

Christian leaders, civil society organisations, and political analysts swiftly condemned the cleric's position, warning that promoting a same-faith ticket in a country as religiously diverse as Nigeria could deepen existing fault lines and inflame tensions ahead of the polls.

Per Premium Times, many critics questioned both the timing and the intent behind the renewed push, noting that revisiting the Muslim-Muslim arrangement, which remained deeply contentious in 2023, risked undermining the national cohesion the country needs ahead of a major election cycle.

Jingir's clarification in Kano

Speaking to journalists, Jingir was explicit in separating his personal remarks from any institutional direction by JIBWIS.

He said, according to Nigerian Tribune:

"My call for Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima was not a position adopted by the organisation. It was my personal opinion."

Sheikh Jingir says support for Tinubu and Shettima's Muslim-Muslim ticket was his personal opinion, not JIBWIS’ position. Photo credit: @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

He appealed to Nigerians to exercise their democratic rights responsibly by thoroughly evaluating candidates and political parties before casting their votes in 2027. He also called on both political and religious leaders to champion peace, tolerance, and national unity, stressing the importance of what he described as "responsible political engagement" as the election season approaches.

Meanwhile, despite his clarification, Jingir's initial remarks continue to generate debate. Observers have noted that, with the 2027 elections still more than a year away, early religious-based political advocacy risks reopening divisions that heavily shaped political discourse in 2023.

Legit.ng reports that JIBWIS, widely regarded as one of the largest Islamic organisations in Nigeria, had not released any official statement on the matter as of Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

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Source: Legit.ng