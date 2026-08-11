Senator Shehu Sani warned Nigerians trying to involve Trump in the 2027 elections that they are wasting their time

Sani pointed to Tanzania, Uganda and Cameroon as examples of African elections Trump ignored

Nigerians on social media pushed back at Sani, accusing him of abandoning his pro-democracy stance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed efforts by some Nigerians to draw United States President Donald Trump into Nigeria's 2027 general elections, saying such attempts will yield nothing.

The APC senatorial candidate argued that Trump, unlike his predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden, shows little interest in the credibility of elections on the African continent.

Shehu Sani says trying to drag Trump into Nigeria's 2027 elections is just a waste of time. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/Donald J Trump

Source: Twitter

Sani, who represents Kaduna Central in the Nigerian Senate, made the remarks on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, via his verified X account @ShehuSani.

"Those who are trying to drag Mr Trump into our elections are just wasting their time. Trump is not Obama or Biden. He has the least interest in the credibility or otherwise of elections in Africa. The elections in Tanzania, Uganda and Cameroon are case studies."

The senator added that the American president's attention is currently occupied by foreign policy crises, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Gaza conflict, and the war in Ukraine.

He also noted that Trump's Republican Party is focused on the upcoming US Senate and House of Representatives elections.

The post drew over 15,000 views and triggered a debate among Nigerians over both the 2027 electoral outlook and Sani's own record as a democracy advocate.

2027: Reactions to Sani's post about Trump

Several users challenged Sani's position, with some questioning whether his comment implied the 2027 elections would lack credibility.

@Pacer1980 wrote:

"So in your opinion the elections will NOT be credible. That Mr Trump's hands are full and Nigeria is the least of his problems? If anything, this your tweet of yours will invite him more than anything else, bc you've alluded to the fact that Nigeria is not ready for a credible election."

@irowode raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process:

"Na wa oooooo, you should be more concerned about election rigging and manipulation. It's very dangerous when elections become routine meaningless rituals. The will of the people must always matter in a democracy, and no act to subvert the will should be tolerated. I cover my eyes in shame; we thought you stood for democracy."

Others agreed with Sani's central point about Trump's foreign policy priorities. @KizitoJuni13207 said:

"For the first time ever, let's me agree with you. It's a total waste of time. It's a total waste of time to think Trump cares about anyone except America."

@Mohamme56531464 shifted the focus to domestic accountability:

"The fear is not about Trump; it's about scrutiny. If APC is confident in its popularity, let Osun have a free and fair election without manipulation. Nobody wants a Maduro-style embarrassment, but those who fear accountability will always fear international attention."

@Zidon79096007 questioned whether Sani has changed over time:

"Where is our dear senator who once stood and spoke regardless of threats or consequences? He once stood for his people. Gaskiya, I always wondered if you've been cloned."

Sani has previously been vocal on issues of democratic governance and political accountability in Nigeria.

Davido sends message to Trump over Osun election

Recall Nigerian singer Davido took to X on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, to appeal directly to Trump over the upcoming Osun election.

Davido raised fears of tension, intimidation, and possible violence ahead of the August 15 Osun Governorship election.

The singer urged the United States and the international community to ensure every voter is protected and every vote is respected.

Davido explains why he wrote to Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido wrote an open letter to Trump urging him to ensure the upcoming Osun election is free and fair.

The move drew criticism from Nigerians who questioned why the singer was appealing to a foreign leader over a domestic election.

Davido fired back at critics on X, citing his dual citizenship as the reason he can address both Trump and Tinubu as his presidents.

Source: Legit.ng