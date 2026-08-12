Elo Onuchukwu, a highly-rated winger of Nigerian descent, has left Leicester City after seven years to explore top-flight academy options

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United all expressed interest in signing the 2012-born winger before he made his decision

Onuchukwu has hinted at a future with Nigeria despite being eligible to represent England

Manchester City have completed the signing of teenage winger Elo Onuchukwu on schoolboy terms, adding another promising player of Nigerian descent to their youth setup following their recent agreement to sign Mishel Nduka from Arsenal.

Onuchukwu joined the City academy after officially deregistering from Leicester City at the close of last season.

Elo Onuchukwu has joined the Manchester City academy on schoolboy terms after deregistering from Leicester City at the end of last season. Photo credit: Grassroots and beyond GRAB

Source: Twitter

Deregistration ends a player's formal ties with their parent club, freeing them to sign for a new organisation without a transfer fee.

Several clubs chased Onuchukwu

The 13-year-old attracted serious attention from across the Premier League before committing to City. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United were all in the running to land the youngster, according to The Talent Hunter, but Onuchukwu chose the Etihad academy as the setting for the next stage of his development.

Born in 2012, Onuchukwu spent seven years at Leicester City and consistently trained and competed with players two age groups above his own, a clear sign of the ability that drew so many top clubs to his door, City Exclusives reports.

He is widely considered one of the most exciting young prospects currently active in English youth football.

Nigeria or England? Onuchukwu keeps his options open

While Onuchukwu qualifies to play international football for England, he appears to have a strong connection to his Nigerian roots.

The teenager follows both the Nigeria Football Federation and the Super Eagles on social media, suggesting he is keeping a close eye on developments within Nigerian football.

His social media activity also reveals admiration for several current Super Eagles players.

Onuchukwu follows Victor Osimhen, Cyriel Dessers, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, Nathan Tella, Stanley Nwabali, and Semi Ajayi, a list that covers some of the most prominent names in Nigerian football today.

The choice between England and Nigeria remains open for now, but his close engagement with Super Eagles content will fuel speculation that he could one day represent Nigeria at senior level.

Manchester City have positioned themselves as one of the premier destinations for elite youth talent in England, and the arrivals of both Onuchukwu and Nduka underline their continued ambition in the academy market.

For Onuchukwu, the move represents a significant step up after nearly a decade at Leicester, and his performances across age groups at the Foxes suggest he is more than ready for the challenge ahead.

Whether his international future lies with the Super Eagles or the Three Lions, Onuchukwu is now embedded within a City system designed to develop players into top-flight professionals, giving him every opportunity to fulfil the considerable potential he has already shown at such a young age.

Man City sign Nigerian star from Arsenal

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported about 16-year-old midfielder Mishel Nduka, who has made the move from Arsenal to Manchester City after the Gunners' attempt to retain him with a long-term contract.

This significant transfer underscores not only the competition among top clubs for young talent but also Nduka's potential to represent Nigeria, adding a layer of excitement to his developing career.

Source: Legit.ng