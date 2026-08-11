The Australian government has clarified the consequences for citizenship applicants who fail the citizenship test three times

Applicants who fail the first attempt are offered two more test appointments at no additional cost before any action is taken on their case

Failing all three appointments could have a significant impact on an applicant's citizenship bid, and the government has shed more light on this

The Australian government has outlined what happens to foreigners seeking citizenship if they fail the country's mandatory citizenship test, including the consequences of failing it across three separate appointments.

According to official guidance published by the Department of Home Affairs, failing the citizenship test on the first attempt does not affect an applicant's visa status or their right to continue living in Australia.

Australia has explained what happens when an applicant fails the citizenship test three times. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

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The government said it would schedule a follow-up appointment automatically at no extra charge.

What happens after each failed attempt

Applicants who are unsuccessful on their first try are encouraged to use the waiting period before their next appointment to study and prepare more thoroughly for the test. The same applies after a second failed attempt, with the government again offering a free rescheduled appointment.

However, the situation becomes more serious after a third failed attempt. The government stated that if an applicant does not pass the test after three appointments, it "may refuse" the citizenship application. This means the path to Australian citizenship could be closed off entirely for those who are unable to meet the required standard across all three sittings.

What the citizenship test covers

The citizenship test is a compulsory step in the Australian citizenship application process for most applicants. It is designed to assess whether candidates understand Australia's values, history, and the responsibilities that come with citizenship. Applicants are expected to prepare adequately before attending their scheduled appointment.

The government's guidance makes clear that while early failures carry no immediate penalty beyond the need to resit, repeated unsuccessful attempts carry real consequences.

The policy appears designed to give applicants a fair chance to succeed while maintaining a firm standard for those seeking to become Australian citizens.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had announced the minimum score foreigners need to pass its citizenship test.

Australia's citizenship test booklet in 40 languages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had offered applicants a guide to ace the citizenship test.

The resource, titled "Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond", is available for free download through the Department of Home Affairs website and is designed to guide applicants through everything they need to know before sitting the test.

The test itself is conducted in English only, meaning applicants must be sufficiently comfortable with the language to complete it without assistance.

Source: Legit.ng