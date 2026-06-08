Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud have been married for 15 years. The country-pop icon and Swiss businessman married on New Year’s Day in 2011, after their previous marriages collapsed in 2008 following an alleged secret affair between their former partners.

Frédéric Thiébaud and Shania Twain attend the 3rd Annual Bliss Ball (L). The couple attends The Dilawri Foundation and The Peel Board Launch (R). Photo: George Pimentel (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

In 2008 , Shania Twain discovered her then-husband was allegedly having an affair with her closest friend and personal assistant, who happened to be Frédéric Thiébaud's wife.

, Shania Twain discovered her then-husband was allegedly with her closest friend and personal assistant, who happened to be Frédéric Thiébaud's wife. Shania and Frédéric found comfort in their shared grief, officially beginning their romance before getting engaged in December 2010.

The couple married in a private sunset ceremony on 1 January 2011, in Rincón, Puerto Rico.

Profile summary

Name Shania Twain Frédéric Thiébaud Gender Female Male Date of birth 28 August 1965 Early 1970s Age 60 years old (as of June 2026) Mid-50s (as of June 2026) Place of birth Windsor, Ontario, Canada Switzerland Current residence Corseaux, Switzerland Corseaux, Switzerland Nationality Canadian Swiss Ethnicity White White Relationship status Married Married Profession Singer, songwriter, global music artist Business executive

Shania Twain and Frédéric's love story

The award-winning singer is happily married to Frédéric Thiébaud, a Swiss businessman from Switzerland. While many celebrity romances spark under the Hollywood spotlight, theirs began under painful, life-altering circumstances in Switzerland.

Frédéric Thiébaud and Shania Twain attend the Opening Night and premiere of "Und morgen seid ihr tot" on 23 September 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Andreas Rentz

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Far from a typical glamorous romance, their connection evolved out of necessity as they navigated the sudden collapse of their families. By relying on mutual understanding and shared heartbreak, they turned absolute grief into a permanent union. Here is the complete timeline of their journey.

1990s: Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud meet

Shania and Frédéric first crossed paths in Switzerland during the late 1990s. At the time, Shania was married to legendary rock music producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, and Frédéric was married to Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

While living in Europe, Shania hired Marie-Anne as her personal assistant and house manager. The two women bonded quickly, and Marie-Anne became the singer's closest confidante.

At the time, Shania and Frédéric weren't close; they didn't even have each other's phone numbers. However, the two families became inseparable, routinely sharing weekend dinners, celebrating holidays, and vacationing together.

Summer 2008: The couple discovers double betrayal

Shania Twain and Frédéric Nicolas Thiébaud attend the ceremony honouring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, held on 2 June 2011, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

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Shania and Frédéric's idyllic life collapsed abruptly in the summer of 2008. Mutt Lange unexpectedly informed Shania that their 14-year marriage was over. Confused and completely blind sided, Shania turned to Marie-Anne for support, unaware that her best friend was the source of the marital rift.

The devastating truth surfaced when Frédéric uncovered concrete evidence of the affair, discovering hotel receipts and travel logs belonging to his wife and Lange. He took it upon himself to break the news to the country star.

The shock of the double betrayal had immediate, traumatic physical consequences for Shania. It triggered a severe bout of dysphonia that caused her to lose her singing voice temporarily. Recalling the emotional collapse, Shania later admitted:

I was ready to die; It was a very low period in my life. The person who could comfort me was Fred, because he's been through the exact same thing.

Spring 2008 – December: Grief turns to unexpected romance

Musician Shania Twain and triathlete Frédéric Thiébaud pose backstage at the 2011 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on 8 June 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Merritt

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After separating from their respective spouses, Shania and Frédéric leaned on one another for survival. Speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Shania recalled how safe she felt with him, noting that their shared trauma laid the groundwork for a beautiful and perfect friendship.

Frédéric's quiet strength completely captivated the vulnerable singer. As Shania told Redbook in 2011:

I got to observe Fred going through the same thing I was, and I admired how he handled it. That is where I fell in love with him because he was so exemplary in every way. We had many months of just trying to make sense of everything, holding each other up.

By December 2008, sources close to the star confirmed to People that Frédéric was having a wonderfully positive effect on Shania. He was helping her emotionally free herself to try new things, like skydiving and playing tennis.

August 2009: Shania and Frédéric vacation together

Frédéric Thiébaud and Shania Twain attend the 3rd Annual Bliss Ball presented by the Dilawri Foundation, held at Fort York on 20 September 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

In August 2009, the duo sparked engagement rumours after they were spotted wearing rings in Canada. The couple was on vacation with their children, Eja and Johanna. Despite the public speculation, Shania's representative confirmed to People at the time:

They are not engaged, and they are not married.

December 2010: Engagement

The rumours finally became reality on 20 December 2010, when the couple officially announced their engagement. Just days earlier, Shania had been spotted at Serafina's Fabulous Grill in New York City sporting a massive engagement ring. On 21 December 2010, Shania penned an emotional letter to her fans confirming the news:

I am excited to share some personal news with you; I'm in love! Fred and I are happy to announce our ENGAGEMENT!

January 2011: Shania and Frédéric wed in Puerto Rico

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

On New Year's Day in 2011, Shania and Frédéric tied the knot during a small sunset ceremony in Rincón, Puerto Rico. The symbolic date of 1 January represented a clean slate and a fresh start for both of them after years of collective heartbreak.

May 2011: Publicly reflect on their unexpected love

In May 2011, Shania appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to openly discuss her painful divorce and her road to recovery. During the interview, she lightheartedly joked that their unexpected romance felt like a "beautifully twisted" husband swap, adding:

We slowly became very, very good friends… We had many months of just trying to make sense of everything, holding each other up… and really found something beautiful in the end, unexpected.

Frédéric Thiébaud and Don Felder attend the Shania Twain rose ceremony at No Vacancy on 10 May 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

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That same month, while promoting her autobiography From This Moment On, the singer told Redbook about Thiébaud's romantic surprises. Frédéric also shared his perspective on their deep bond, stating simply:

To express my love, words are not enough. I'm more in love with her every day.

2012 – 2026: The couple still going strong

The couple focused on their marriage, healing, and gratitude in the years that followed. They celebrated each other by attending various events together.

In the years that followed, Shania and Frédéric prioritised their marriage, healing, and mutual privacy. They stepped out together for major public events, including the 16th annual Zurich Film Festival in 2020 and a UFC match in March 2022.

Shania Twain performs during a show for fans at The Shacklewell Arms on 6 June 2026 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Shania's 2022 Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl, highlighted the personal trials that shaped her music career. She also showcased Frédéric as her ultimate pillar of support. Later, during her historic 2024 Glastonbury Festival performance, Frédéric took to Instagram to praise his wife, writing:

EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman. You are the absolute BEST!!!!

After 15 years of marriage, Shania and Frédéric remain deeply devoted to each other. They split between their quiet home life in Corseaux, Switzerland, and their travels across Europe.

FAQs

Who is Shania Twain? She is a Canadian singer-songwriter. Who is Shania Twain's husband today? Shania is married to Frédéric Thiébaud. How many times has Shania Twain been married? Shania Twain has been married twice. Who was Shania Twain married to first? The singer was married first to Robert John "Mutt" Lange. How did Shania meet Frédéric Thiébaud? Shania met Frédéric Thiébaud in the late 1990s in Switzerland through their former spouses. What does Shania Twain's new husband do for a living? Frédéric Thiébaud is a private businessman from Switzerland.

Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud's relationship highlights how unexpected triumph can emerge directly from devastating personal betrayal. By choosing to navigate their shared grief together, they transformed a tabloid scandal into an enduring, healing partnership.

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