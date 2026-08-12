Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has called on Nigerians to get behind the team as they prepare for a crucial World Cup playoff

Nigeria missed automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after losing to Cameroon in the WAFCON quarter-finals

The Super Falcons will face South Africa in the African playoff, with a spot in the intercontinental round on the line

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has urged Nigerians to support the team as they bid to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup through the playoff route, following a disappointing exit at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria's campaign at the tournament ended at the quarter-final stage after a defeat to the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, marking the first time in the competition's 14 editions that the Super Falcons have failed to reach the semi-finals. The result cost them automatic qualification for the Women's World Cup.

Asisat Oshoala speaks ahead of World Cup playoff against South Africa. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's path to the World Cup

Despite the setback, Nigeria still has a chance to book a place at the 2027 tournament. All four beaten quarter-finalists will compete in a playoff, with the two winners earning spots in the intercontinental phase.

Nigeria have been drawn against South Africa's Bayana Bayana, while Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana will contest the other playoff match.

As noted by BBC Sport, should the Super Falcons beat South Africa, they will advance to the first phase of the intercontinental playoff, where they would face teams from Asia, Oceania and South America. A further round of matches will follow before a World Cup berth is confirmed.

World Cup playoff: Oshoala's message to Nigerians

Oshoala, speaking after the WAFCON exit, acknowledged the weight of the situation and appealed directly to Nigerian fans for their backing.

"The only thing I can say right now is that we need their support. The World Cup ticket is at stake, so this is the time when we really need everyone to back the team," she told ESPN.

The Barcelona forward also referenced the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, suggesting the team understood the pressure Nigerian supporters were already under.

"We already know the Super Eagles didn't qualify, so we know what is at stake and how Nigerians feel about this. We are sorry we lost this one, but in the next game, we will put in more effort and try to win," Oshoala added.

The Super Falcons have been one of Africa's most dominant women's sides across two decades of continental football, making it to each of the previous Women's World Cup tournaments. Qualification through the playoff would ensure that record remains intact heading into the 2027 edition.

Super Falcons send message to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons sent a message to Nigerians after their painful quarter-final elimination from WAFCON 2026.

The team acknowledged the support of the fans and admitted that the defeat hurts, but they will keep fighting to qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng