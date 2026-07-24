Ex- adult film star Amaranta Hank became Colombia’s Senate after winning election on a platform built around political transformation and social rights.

The 33-year-old politician stated her controversial past gave her firsthand knowledge of discrimination faced by people in marginalised communities.

Hank challenged critics questioning her suitability for public office, arguing that a woman’s past should not determine whether she can serve in elected office.

Former adult film star Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz has completed a dramatic political transformation after being sworn in as a senator in Colombia.

The 33-year-old, who was known as Amaranta Hank during her brief career in the adult entertainment industry, took the oath of office in Bogotá on Monday as a member of the left-wing Historic Pact party, reports The New York Times.

Amaranta Hank became Colombia’s Senate after winning the election on a platform built around political transformation and social rights. Photo: Amaranta Hank.

Source: Instagram

From adult entertainment to the Senate

Ortiz, a former journalist, entered the adult entertainment industry in 2017 but left two years later to pursue a career in politics.

She was elected in March to represent Colombia’s Norte de Santander region.

Yahoo News stated that her journey from the adult film industry to the Senate has drawn attention, particularly as she openly embraces the experiences that shaped her political convictions.

Ortiz has argued that her past helped her understand discrimination and inequality from a personal perspective.

“My experience allowed me to understand inequality, the struggle for freedom and the popular economy,” she said.

‘Why can’t a woman aspire to office?’

Responding to critics who questioned her suitability for public office, Ortiz asked why a woman who had worked in the adult industry could not aspire to become an elected representative.

She also plans to advocate for better mental health services and stronger measures against sexual abuse.

For Ortiz, her rise to the Senate represents more than a personal victory.

“I feel embraced by my people,” she said, describing her election as part of a political transformation that has only just begun.

Read the post of Amaranta Hanks here:

Reactions trail Amaranta Hanks transformation

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@biyondstudios stated:

"An adult content creator is not different from the consumers. And consumers plenty pass creators. Most people who will be castigating her na consumers dem be."

Hank challenges critics questioning her suitability for public office. Photo: Amaranta Hank.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng