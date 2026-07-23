The emotional burial of the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Organising Secretary, Comrade Joel Toba Ajiboye aka Toba Ijaya, has continued to drive deep reflections

Toba Ijaya was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at his residence in Fadeyi, Lagos, amid tears and calls for justice after being fatally shot by gunmen

A Nigerian man took to Facebook to share profound life lessons after watching the late union leader's viral funeral videos

The tragic assassination and subsequent burial of Lagos NURTW Organising Secretary Comrade Joel Toba Ajiboye, widely known as Toba Ijaya, has thrown the state’s transport sector and surrounding communities into deep mourning.

Ijaya tragically passed away in mid-July 2026 after succumbing to gunshot wounds sustained during a fatal ambush by unidentified gunmen along the Ikorodu Road corridor in Lagos.

A Nigerian man speaks up after watching NURTW Toba Ijaya's burial videos. Photo credit: Oladele John Olorunshola/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His funeral, held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at his residence on Ereko Street, Fadeyi, drew an immense crowd of family, friends, transport workers, and political associates, with emotional videos from the ceremony circulating widely on social media.

Reflecting on the massive turnout, a Nigerian man identified as Oladele John Olorunshola shared a thoughtful post on Facebook, urging people to reconsider how they live their lives.

Man mourns death of NURTW's Toba Ijaya

Writing on his Facebook page, Olorunshola explained that although he did not know Toba Ijaya personally, the outpouring of grief and the testimonies from his community forced him to stop and reflect.

He quoted a passage in the Holy Bible; Proverbs 19:17 that read: He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD; and that which he hath given will He pay him again.

He said:

"Lessons from the Life of Comrade Joel Toba Ajiboye (A.K.A. Toba Ijaya)

I have come across several videos on social media showing the burial of the late Comrade Joel Toba Ajiboye (A.K.A. Toba Ijaya). The outpouring of emotions, the large crowd, and the tributes from family, friends, and well-wishers have been remarkable.

Listening to the testimonies shared by many, I heard people speak of his generosity and willingness to help others. Many described how he supported widows, cared for the less privileged, and extended a helping hand to those in need. Whether or not we knew him personally, these testimonies remind us of an important truth.

There is a lesson for all of us: if God has blessed you, do not live only for yourself. Be generous. Help the poor, support widows and orphans, encourage the weak, and be a blessing to your community. The greatest legacy is not measured by the wealth we accumulate but by the lives we positively impact.

The Bible says:

> "He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD; and that which he hath given will He pay him again." — Proverbs 19:17 (KJV)

One day, every one of us will leave this world. People may not remember the size of our bank accounts or the positions we held, but they will remember our kindness, our compassion, and the difference we made in the lives of others.

Let us therefore strive to live lives of love, generosity, humility, and service to humanity, so that when our time comes, our legacy will speak for us.

May God comfort the family, friends, and everyone mourning the passing of Comrade Joel Toba Ajiboye. May the Lord grant them strength and peace, and may His mercy be upon the departed."

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions as man mourns Toba Ijaya

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who saw the Facebook post. Some of the comments are below:

yke Okoroafor said:

"It's only God that sees the heart...living in a notorious world doesn't respect or recognise your charity works,they take a life when it's necessary to them."

Omo Wunmbabare said:

"I met this man once at mushin. He was indeed a very good person. Every good word that has been said about him are true. May God rest his soul."

Oyewole Kehinde said:

"Owo Abu ni won fi n se Abu ni alejo. This is a proceed from extortion. They forced their oppressed to pay dues from the little they manage to make amidst high cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance. I personally don't accept this as a kind gesture. They oppress the poor to please the poor and this is not acceptable to God."

Toba Ijaya's daughter speask at funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an X user has reacted to the funeral of late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain Toba Ijaya.

The user commented after watching the daughter’s tribute and focused on education and lifestyle differences.

Source: Legit.ng