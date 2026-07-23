Maduka Okoye's ex-lover and baby mama shared a pointed message on her Instagram story amid allegations against the football star

The cryptic post emerged shortly after a new video of Okoye and Cardi B surfaced from their restaurant outing in Italy

Her chosen message touched on perception, judgment, and the idea of letting people hold their own opinions

Maduka Okoye's baby mama, Jelicia Westhoff, has stirred fresh conversation online after sharing a loaded message on her Instagram story, coming at a time when her allegations against the Nigerian goalkeeper continue to make waves.

The post, which she shared without a direct caption of her own, featured a man speaking directly into the camera with visible intensity.

Maduka Okoye's baby mama makes cryptic post about perception amid his dating rumour. Photo credit@cardib/@madukaokoye/@jeliciawesthoff

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he urged viewers not to feel responsible for how others choose to see them. His words read:

"Let them be wrong about you, let them judge you, let them have a negative opinion about you, it is not your responsibility on how people choose to perceive you, remember that."

Baby Mama's post comes after Italy sighting

The timing of the baby mama's post was hard to ignore. It came shortly after a fresh video began circulating online showing Okoye and American rapper Cardi B together at a restaurant during what appeared to be a vacation in Italy.

The footage reignited public attention on the goalkeeper's personal life, keeping both him and those connected to him firmly in the spotlight.

Maduka Okoye's baby mama continues trending amid allegations made against football star. Photo credit@jeliciawesthoff

Source: Instagram

Okoye, who plays for Watford FC and is a regular starter for the Super Eagles, has found himself at the centre of a very public dispute involving his ex-partner. His baby mama had earlier made a series of allegations against him, and the ongoing social media activity from both sides has kept the drama alive.

Cryptic post sparks speculation

By choosing to share that particular video message, without offering any written context, Okoye's ex appeared to be responding to the public conversation around her without directly addressing it. Whether the post was aimed at critics of her allegations, at Okoye himself, or simply at anyone watching from the sidelines remains open to interpretation.

What is clear is that her online activity continues to attract significant attention, with followers drawing their own conclusions about what the message was meant to signal.

Cardi B storms Paris fashion with live crow

Legit.ng had reported that Cardi B was one of the people who turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week with what she wore for the event.

She was seen in a chest revealing a dramatic dress, and she used an animal as her accessory to create more drama.

What she wore to the fashion event became a trending topic among those in the fashion industry.

Source: Legit.ng