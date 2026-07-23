Minister Bosun Tijani has unveiled the Atlas Network at an African Telecommunications Union session in Abuja on Thursday

The continental platform will bring together African governments, researchers and tech firms to develop AI tools built around African languages and cultures

Tijani revealed that fewer than 2% of Africa's languages are currently supported by modern AI systems, driving the push for locally owned solutions

Nigeria has launched a continent-wide artificial intelligence initiative called the Atlas Network, designed to develop AI systems rooted in African languages, cultures and indigenous knowledge.

Communications Minister Bosun Tijani announced the initiative on Thursday during the 7th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Plenipotentiaries of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU), held in Abuja.

FG unveils Atlas Network as Bosun Tijani leads Nigeria's push for AI built by Africans and designed for African users. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Twitter

The Atlas Network will function as a shared platform connecting African governments, universities, researchers, technology companies and other stakeholders to build AI tools that address challenges unique to the continent and reduce dependence on technologies developed elsewhere.

Why Nigeria Is Pushing African-Led AI

Tijani told delegates that artificial intelligence represents one of the most significant opportunities for Africa's economic growth, but only if the continent takes ownership of how those technologies are built.

He pointed to a striking gap: while Africa accounts for a large portion of the world's languages, fewer than two per cent of those languages are currently supported by modern AI systems, NAN reports.

The Atlas Network will coordinate efforts to develop large language models trained specifically on African languages, cultures and knowledge systems, to produce AI solutions that, in the minister's words, are "by Africa and for Africa."

Tijani said:

"The Atlas Network is designed to help African countries build AI systems that understand our people, preserve our cultures and solve our local challenges."

Calls for Digital Investment and Unity

Tijani linked the Atlas initiative to a broader push to grow Africa's share of the global digital economy, citing the continent's young population, expanding technology sector and growing investment in digital infrastructure as assets that can support AI development at scale.

He also called on African nations to align their digital policies ahead of the 2026 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) conference, where key decisions on telecommunications and digital governance will be made globally.

Presenting a single, coordinated African position at such forums, he argued, would give the continent greater influence over the future direction of technology policy, BusinessDay reports.

The minister noted that the ATU now counts 52 member states, a sign of deepening regional cooperation in telecommunications and digital development.

Bosun Tijani urges African nations to unite on AI policy ahead of the 2026 global telecommunications conference. Photo: Tech

Source: Twitter

He urged more countries to join the Atlas Network, saying broader participation would help ensure AI systems genuinely reflect the continent's diversity.

Tijani also called for increased investment in broadband connectivity, digital skills and secure infrastructure, describing these as essential foundations for scaling AI development across Africa.

Google announces free premium AI tools for Nigerian students

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google has announced its premium AI subscription, Gemini AI Pro, will be available free for 12 months to university students across Africa to build foundational AI skills.

Nigerian students are invited to take advantage of the opportunity designed to support higher education.

According to Google, the offer is available to eligible students aged 18+ in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Source: Legit.ng