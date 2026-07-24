Petrol prices have climbed to as high as N1,400 per litre in parts of Nigeria, forcing a new round of transport fare increases

Commuters on the Maiduguri-Kano route are now paying N25,000, up from N20,000 following the latest price surge

Industry experts warned that further increases are possible as long as global crude oil prices remain elevated

Transport fares across Nigeria have gone up again after petrol prices climbed to as high as N1,400 per litre in some parts of the country, squeezing household budgets and putting more pressure on commercial drivers.

The price surge followed a rise in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude crossing the $100 per barrel mark amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

Dangote's petrol price increase is adding fresh pressure on transport costs across Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Local marketers responded by raising prices at the ex-depot level, and Dangote Refinery adjusted its own ex-depot price to N1,215 per litre after returning to naira-denominated sales.

Transport Fares Climb Across States

Commuters in several states are now paying between 20% and 40% more on many routes. In Abuja, residents said the higher fares are eating deeper into their monthly income, while commercial drivers said the constant shift in fuel costs leaves them with little choice but to pass the burden to passengers.

DailyTrust reports that the impact has been particularly sharp in the north-east.

The fare from Maiduguri to Kano has jumped from N20,000 to N25,000 since the latest price hike took effect. Independent filling stations in Maiduguri are currently selling petrol at between N1,370 and N1,390 per litre.

In cities like Ibadan and Kano, fares have held steady for now, though transport operators warned they will be compelled to revise prices if pump costs continue rising.

New fuel prices

The petrol market has also experienced changes as the deregulated fuel market has led to varying prices across the country.

In Kaduna, petrol is selling for around N1,350 per litre, while residents in Adamawa are paying between N1,310 and N1,370 per litre, depending on the filling station.

Dangote raise petrol price after resuming sales in naira Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In Ilorin, marketers have added between N35 and N85 per litre to their previous pump prices.

Industry experts said this variation is a direct consequence of deregulation, which ties local petrol prices to both international crude oil benchmarks and the naira exchange rate.

They cautioned that further price increases remain likely if global oil markets stay under pressure.

NNPC increase petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has pushed up the pump price of petrol at its filling stations in Lagos and Abuja, with the adjustments taking effect as uncertainty over fuel supply deepens across the country.

A Legit.ng survey conducted on Tuesday, July 21 confirmed that NNPC outlets in Lagos are now selling petrol at N1,300 per litre, up from N1,118, a jump of N182.

The timing of the increase is closely tied to an ongoing supply disruption at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has halted petrol loading for five consecutive days.

Source: Legit.ng