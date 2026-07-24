Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor has named his favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or in a talkSPORT interview

Lamine Yamal's World Cup triumph with Spain and stellar La Liga season have pushed him to the front of the race

Harry Kane's record of 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich has kept him firmly in the conversation

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has picked Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal as his pick to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, placing the 19-year-old above Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Yamal was one of the top stars at the just-concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing a key role to help Spain win the competition for the second time in their history.

Former Aston Villa captain, Gabby Agbonlahor, has tipped Spain winger, Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or. Photo by Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Agbonlahor gave his verdict during an appearance on talkSPORT, pointing to Yamal's remarkable haul of honours across the 2025/26 season as the primary reason for his choice.

"I look at Lamine Yamal. Listen, he won the Euros before; won the World Cup this year; won LaLiga; 45 appearances, 24 goals, 18 assists last season with Barcelona. I see Yamal picking it up," Agbonlahor said.

Why Yamal leads the Ballon d'Or race

Beyond his La Liga triumph with Barcelona, where he scored 16 goals and added 11 assists, as seen on Transfermarkt, Yamal was central to Spain's World Cup victory this summer, the achievement widely considered the most decisive factor in his favour.

He also contributed to a further ten goal involvements across Barcelona's Champions League campaign. Bookmakers have moved him to 2/1 to claim the award following the World Cup.

The Spanish teenager finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Ousmane Dembele, making him a familiar face near the top of the standings.

Harry Kane's record still turns heads

Harry Kane's numbers across the same period have been difficult to ignore.

The 32-year-old scored 61 goals in just 51 appearances for Bayern Munich, contributing seven assists alongside that tally.

When combined with his international duties, Kane was directly involved in 81 goals across 65 appearances for club and country between August 2025 and July 2026.

Agbonlahor acknowledged the scale of Kane's output but stopped short of tipping him to win.

"Harry Kane scored 72 goals in total [for club and country]. I just think, you know, Champions League disappointment, World Cup disappointment. But I don't think he's going to get it," he said.

Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot and enjoyed a strong season with PSG, had been considered a serious contender but France's early World Cup exit appears to have cost him significantly in the betting markets.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings after World Cup final

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Spain's stunning victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was secured by Ferran Torres' extra-time goal. With this win,

Lamine Yamal, a young sensation, now emerges as a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, having made history by claiming both the European Champions and FIFA World Cup titles before turning 20.

Source: Legit.ng