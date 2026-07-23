Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu posted an emotional video from her hospital bed after spending three weeks receiving treatment

The actress revealed she faces three surgeries and urged fans to reach out to her management team for support

Concerned fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comment section with prayers after the heartbreaking clip went viral

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has sent a desperate plea to her fans and loved ones, appearing in a deeply emotional video recorded from her hospital bed and asking for financial assistance.

Posted on Instagram on 23 July 2026, the clip shows Nwosu visibly distressed as she revealed she has been hospitalised for three weeks and is now preparing to undergo three surgeries.

Reactions trail heartbreaking video of Ngozi Nwosu battling for life. Photo credit@ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

The actress, known for her iconic roles in Nigerian cinema, said her condition had moved beyond what she could handle on her own.

"My people, my fans and my family, I know that you've not seen me in circulation for some time. I've been hospitalized now for three weeks. Please, the thing has gone beyond my control. I need your help, don't let me die," she said.

In her appeal, Nwosu acknowledged the love and loyalty her supporters have always shown her and asked them not to abandon her in her most vulnerable moment.

"I know that you people never forsake me and I know that God will always see me through, but I'm begging you, my friends and family, don't let me die because I am going through a lot as in pain," she continued.

The movie star directed anyone willing to assist to get in touch with her management team, ending the message with a prayer:

"My sickness will never be anybody's portion. In Jesus' name, thank you."

Fans pray for Ngozi Nwosu over worrisome video from hospital bed. Photo credit@ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

Public concern over Ngozi Nwosu's health

The video arrived months after footage of the actress stepping out at an event had already set off alarm bells among fans online. Observers noted a visible change in her appearance at the time, and many took to social media to whisper prayers and ask questions about her well-being.

The latest clip has intensified those concerns, drawing an outpouring of support from both fans and prominent names in the entertainment industry.

Here is the Instagram video of Ngozi Nwosu on hospital bed below:

Celebrities and fans react

Reactions from those who watched the video ranged from heartbreak to steadfast declarations of faith on her behalf. Here are some of the comments below:

@muna_softbaby wrote:

"God has promised you a long life therefore you shall not die ma.... wishing you divine favour and a quick recovery"

@tayofaniran said:

"I'm so sorry you are going through this ma, you will not die in Jesus name"

@abim.bola03 shared:

"I have nothing but i join my faith with yours mama you will not die but live to declare the glory of the lord ...Amen"

@abimbolacraig, who appeared to know the actress personally, wrote:

"My baby, literally one of the strongest women I know"

@jiganbabaoja added:

"The lord is with you ma"

@ketonaija commented:

"Sorry to see this. This brought back sad memories to me especially"

@ronkeoshodioke wrote:

"God will perfect your healing in Jesus Name Amen"

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse

Legit.ng had reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu had opened up about her personal life and why she is not yet married despite being in her 60s.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she said that her man gave her an option and she had to make her choice.

She noted that she regretted it later on, but had to move on after thinking of the reason for leaving.

Source: Legit.ng