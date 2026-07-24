• The Canadian government has confirmed that marrying a Canadian citizen does not grant automatic citizenship to a foreign spouse

• Foreign spouses must meet the same adult eligibility conditions, including a minimum physical presence of 1,095 days in Canada

• Applicants between 18 and 54 must also prove English or French language skills and pass a citizenship test before taking the oath

The Canadian government has clarified that foreign nationals who marry Canadian citizens do not automatically acquire Canadian citizenship and must satisfy all standard adult eligibility requirements before applying.

According to official guidance published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, spouses of Canadian citizens are subject to the same conditions that apply to any adult applicant aged 18 and above, with no special exemptions based on marital status alone.

Canada outlines the official citizenship requirements for spouses of Canadian citizens. Photo Credit: Gunter Marx Photography, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Canadian citizenship: Physical presence and permanent residency

To qualify, a foreign spouse must first hold valid permanent resident (PR) status in Canada. Any active removal order or unfulfilled conditions attached to a PR status will make an applicant ineligible to proceed.

Beyond PR status, the applicant must have been physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days within a five-year eligibility window. Those five years are counted from the date the application is signed and must include a minimum of 730 days as a permanent resident.

Time spent in Canada as a temporary resident or protected person can count towards the total, but at a reduced rate of 0.5 days for every calendar day spent in that status.

The maximum physical presence that can be claimed under this category is 365 days. Days spent in prison, on parole, or on probation do not count, and neither does time waiting on a refugee claim decision.

The government advised applicants to aim for more than the minimum 1,095 days to avoid complications arising from calculation errors.

Canadian citizenship: Language, testing, and the oath

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 must also demonstrate adequate knowledge of either English or French, equivalent to Level 4 of the Canadian Language Benchmarks. Accepted proof includes certificates, diplomas, or recognised language test results.

The same age group is required to sit a citizenship test, which covers Canadian history, geography, government, laws, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens. Invitations to the test are sent after the application is submitted.

All successful adult applicants must take the oath of citizenship at a formal ceremony. Applicants with criminal records or those under active security review may face prohibitions that delay or prevent approval entirely.

The government also confirmed that applicants under immigration or fraud review may submit an application, but processing could be suspended until the review concludes.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had updated its visa rules for international students from Africa.

3 circumstances Canada may revoke your citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the three circumstances under which Canadian citizenship can be revoked, detailing three specific reasons that could lead to the loss of this important status.

The government's stringent review process emphasises that even small misrepresentations or omissions made during application can have life-altering consequences, with individuals facing a daunting 10-year wait before they can reapply.

Canadian citizens must take note of these circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng