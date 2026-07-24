Paredes disclosed Messi's reported decision about his international future after Argentina's loss to Spain in the World Cup final

The Boca Juniors midfielder made the revelation shortly after playing 90 minutes in his club's 1-0 win over O'Higgins

Messi has not yet made a personal public statement confirming whether he will retire from international football

Leandro Paredes has broken his silence on what Lionel Messi intends to do with his international career following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup final for the third time in his career, has not yet made any personal public statement confirming his retirement from international football.

Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi during the World Cup final. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer.

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 final, which Spain won in a dominant display, is widely regarded as his last appearance in the competition regardless of any formal announcement.

Paredes discloses Messi’s decision

Speaking to DSports shortly after featuring in Boca Juniors' 1-0 victory over O'Higgins four days after the World Cup final, Paredes suggested the Argentine captain has already made up his mind.

“I think Messi has made the decision that the final match will be his last match with the national team," the midfielder told DSports.

Paredes acknowledged the emotional weight of that possibility, saying the squad had hoped throughout the tournament that the moment would not arrive.

“As I just said, it hurts because I think we said that throughout the World Cup as well... We didn't want this to be his last match, and we didn't want this moment to come. I think he had already made the decision that this would be his last match with the national team,” he added.

Despite his own feelings on the matter, Paredes made clear that the squad would respect their captain's choice.

“We hope it's not the case, and we hope he continues to play, but the decision is his... Whatever makes him happy will certainly make us happy, so we hope for that.”

Should Messi confirm what Paredes said, he would become the second player from the Argentina squad to step away from international duty following the World Cup, joining veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Messi speaks after World Cup loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi published an emotional statement on social media after losing the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted that the defeat hurts and it will take a long time to heal. He thanked his teammates and fans globally.

Source: Legit.ng