17 international football managers departed their roles following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tunisia's Sabri Lamouchi was sacked mid-tournament after his side suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden

Coaches from France, Germany, Portugal, Ghana, Senegal and 12 other nations have since moved on

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has triggered a significant wave of managerial departures across international football, with 17 coaches leaving their positions either during or after the tournament for varying reasons.

The exits ranged from contract expirations and voluntary resignations to outright dismissals, affecting some of the biggest names in the global game.

Didier Deschamps during his final game in charge. Photo by Chanda Khanna.

Source: Getty Images

Managerial changes during and after World Cup

Tunisia made the earliest move of any nation, dismissing Sabri Lamouchi while the tournament was still ongoing after his side were thrashed 5-1 by Sweden. His replacement, Hervé Renard, has also since left the role.

Germany's Julian Nagelsmann, Portugal's Roberto Martínez, the Netherlands' Ronald Koeman, Belgium's Rudi Garcia and Mexico's Javier Aguirre all departed following their respective countries' exits.

Ecuador's Sebastián Beccacece, Uruguay's Marcelo Bielsa, Scotland's Steve Clarke, South Korea's Hong Myung-bo, the Czech Republic's Miroslav Koubek, Senegal's Pape Thiaw, Ghana's Carlos Queiroz and Jordan's Jamal Sellami round out the full list of those who have moved on.

Didier Deschamps brought his long tenure with France to a close when his contract ran out, ending a spell in which he guided Les Bleus to the 2018 World Cup title. Zlatko Dalic also stepped away from Croatia at the conclusion of his deal.

FFF confirmed that it will announce the new manager for Les Bleus on July 28, and it is believed that the legendary Zinedine Zidane will take over the position.

Portugal have confirmed Jorge Jesus as their new manager. Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will take over the German national team, as noted by Bundesliga.

While some departures have already been confirmed, the futures of two other coaches remain unclear. Vladimir Petkovic, who manages Algeria, and Hugo Broos, the head coach of South Africa, are both yet to have their situations resolved, leaving their respective football associations with decisions still to make.

Gueye quits national team

Legit.ng previously reported that Senegal’s AFCON 2025 winning goalscorer Pape Gueye quits the national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Villarreal midfielder confirmed that he will not return to the national team until Pape Thiaw and his coaching crew leave as head of the team.

Source: Legit.ng