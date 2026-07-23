The UK government published official guidelines for foreigners who want to become British citizens through marriage to a UK national

The guidelines specify a mandatory three-year physical presence requirement in the UK before an application can be submitted to the Home Office

Applicants can choose between a standard six-month decision timeline or pay extra for a faster decision through a priority service

The UK government has laid out the full requirements for foreign nationals who wish to obtain British citizenship through marriage.

This includes a fee and a strict residency condition that catches many applicants off guard.

UK publishes guidelines, fees for foreign spouses seeking British citizenship

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According to the official guidance published by the UK Home Office, anyone applying for citizenship as the spouse or civil partner of a British citizen must have been physically present in the United Kingdom for a full three years before the date their application reaches the Home Office.

The three-year window is calculated precisely, and even a brief absence from the country immediately before that date can render an application invalid.

UK Citizenship: The Three-Year Residency Rule

To illustrate how strictly the rule is applied, the guidance includes a specific example: if the Home Office receives an application on 20 June 2022, but the applicant left the UK on 10 June 2019 and only returned on 25 June 2019, they would not qualify. In that scenario, the earliest valid date to apply would be 24 June 2022.

The Home Office does allow for exceptions under special circumstances, such as health conditions or travel restrictions that prevented someone from being in the country at the start of the three-year period, or situations where a person was ordered to leave the UK but had that decision later overturned.

The total cost of applying comes to £1,839 (N3.37m), broken down into £1,709 (N3.13m) for the application itself and a separate £130 (N238,000) fee for the citizenship ceremony.

UK Citizenship: Processing Times and Priority Options

Under standard processing, applicants can expect a decision within six months, though the Home Office notes that some cases may take longer. Where an application is likely to exceed that timeframe, applicants are informed before the six-month mark passes.

For those who need a faster outcome, a priority service is available, which typically delivers a decision within 30 working days for citizenship applications. A super priority service, which promises a decision by the end of the next working day, is available for visa and settlement applications but cannot be used for citizenship applications.

The guidance also addresses what happens if an applicant's British partner passes away during the process. In such cases, the spouse can no longer apply for citizenship on the basis of that relationship, though they may still be eligible through other routes, such as holding indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng