Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike for 26 days in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's education reform demands

Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site and took him to hospital, where he remains in the ICU

Prime Minister Modi broke his silence on the crisis but stopped short of meeting protesters or addressing their core demands

Indian climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk said he has shed 11 kilograms after 26 days on hunger strike but remains alive, as he continues his fast from a hospital ICU in Gurugram, India.

Wangchuk, widely known as "Sonam sir," has been the central figure of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement demanding education reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated exam paper leaks, including one affecting India's medical entrance test.

Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike in Gurugram ICU as students demand education reforms. Photo credit: Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Activist taken to hospital after 21 days in Delhi heat

According to BBC, before being transferred to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, Wangchuk endured 21 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site consuming only salt and water during the city's intense summer heat.

He was forcibly removed from the venue on Saturday and admitted to the ICU. In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital said he was "stable, oriented, and his vital signs are within accepted parameters," adding that all treatment was given with his informed consent.

From his hospital bed on Wednesday night, Wangchuk said he would end his fast only if the government gave a firm assurance that no retaliatory action would be taken against students.

"If I receive that assurance soon, I will end my hunger strike today. If not, I will unfortunately have to continue," he said. He praised students for showing "remarkable restraint" during Monday's police crackdown, during which demonstrators were beaten with batons and tear gas was deployed to break up a march towards parliament.

Modi posts on X as ppposition piles pressure

At least 60 protesters and 118 police officers were injured in Monday's clashes. Police arrested 70 demonstrators, most of whom have since been released on bail, and later dismantled the protest stage and tents at Jantar Mantar. Despite this, protesters have maintained a round-the-clock sit-in at the site. Authorities have also shut 16 central Delhi metro stations without explanation, a move protesters say is aimed at preventing people from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not met the protesters or commented directly on their demands, but on Thursday he posted on X announcing the creation of fast-track courts to prosecute those responsible for exam paper leaks. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth," he wrote. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka rejected the move, saying in a video on X: "You are applying medicine after an injury, but our struggle asks why the injury has to happen."

Health Minister JP Nadda, who visited Wangchuk at hospital on Tuesday night, said he urged the activist to end his fast and that the government was open to discussing the issues he raised. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, several opposition MPs, and celebrities also appealed to Wangchuk to stand down, but he refused. Dipke later told supporters the protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan resigned.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joined opposition leaders in staging a protest outside Modi's residence on Tuesday. Videos of police dragging Gandhi away drew widespread public anger and added pressure on the ruling government.

Delhi protesters face police crackdown with tear gas and baton charges during education reform march. Photo credit: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Court orders arrest of Sowore

Legit.ng earlier reported that court has ordered the immediate arrest of Sahara Reporters publisher and activist Omoyele Sowore following his absence from proceedings in a cyberbullying case involving allegations linked to his social media posts.

Justice Mohammed Umar, who is presiding over the matter, revoked Sowore’s bail and issued a bench warrant for his arrest after granting an application by the prosecution.

Source: Legit.ng