Breaking: Top El-Rufai Ally Quits ADC Ahead of 2027 Election as Details Emerge

Muhammad Bello, known as Mainan Zazzau, formally quit the ADC on July 21 in a letter addressed to his ward chairman

Bello had contested the party's governorship ticket for the 2027 elections, losing to Isa Ashiru

His exit comes just days after Kaduna ADC announced rival factions had reconciled ahead of the 2027 polls

A high-profile governorship aspirant in Kaduna State has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), dealing the opposition party a fresh blow only days after it declared an end to months of internal conflict.

Muhammad Bello, popularly known as Mainan Zazzau, submitted his resignation letter on July 21, addressing it to the chairman of his party in Sabon Gari Ward. The ward leadership received the letter, though Bello offered no reason for leaving.

Muhammad Bello, also known as Mainan Zazzau, resigned from the ADC on July 21. Photo credit: @elrufai/@ComrAbdulazeez

Source: Twitter

His departure follows his failed bid for the ADC's governorship ticket for the 2027 general elections, which Isa Ashiru ultimately won, Vanguard reported.

A familiar pattern of political shifts

Bello is no stranger to switching political allegiances. He was once a close ally of former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai before crossing over to back the current governor, Uba Sani, who appointed him Commissioner for Education.

He served in that cabinet role for just over a year before resigning.

He then returned to El-Rufai's political network and joined the ADC ahead of the 2027 cycle, where he sought the governorship ticket but fell short, Premium Times reported.

Timing raises questions over party cohesion

The timing of Bello's exit is particularly uncomfortable for the Kaduna ADC. Just this week, governorship candidate Ashiru publicly declared that the party's competing factions had settled their differences after prolonged infighting, framing the development as a major step forward in the party's preparations to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, Vanguard reported.

With one of its most prominent aspirants now walking away, the ADC faces renewed scrutiny over whether its reconciliation effort is as solid as its leadership has claimed.

2027: Lukman dumps ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Salihu Mohammed Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stepped back from both his African Democratic Congress (ADC) membership and the broader opposition coalition.

Lukman cited what he described as sustained hostile treatment from former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and his associates.

Source: Legit.ng