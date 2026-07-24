Norway Football Federation announced plans to file a formal complaint with FIFA over Donald Trump's involvement in a World Cup eligibility decision

The complaint centres on a player eligibility case that Norwegian officials believe was influenced by improper political pressure from Trump

Norway's FA chief is also demanding that FIFA president Gianni Infantino publicly acknowledge an error connected to the incident

Norway Football Federation has announced it intends to lodge a formal complaint with FIFA following what it described as undue interference by US President Donald Trump in a World Cup eligibility matter.

The Norwegian Football Federation's chief is pushing for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to openly admit that an error was made in connection with the case.

The dispute centres on the eligibility of Folarin Balogun, a forward who was reportedly cleared to represent the United States national team under circumstances Norway believes breached FIFA regulations.

Folarin Balogun during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium in Washington. Photo by: Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

What triggered Norway's complaint

Balogun, who holds both American and British citizenship, had previously represented England at youth level.

Under FIFA's eligibility rules, a player who has featured for one nation's senior team cannot switch international allegiance without meeting specific conditions.

Norway's federation contends that the process by which Balogun was permitted to play for the United States at the 2026 World Cup was improper, and that Trump's public advocacy for the player's inclusion played a role in pushing through a decision that should not have been approved, per ESPN.

Norwegian officials believe the situation sets a dangerous precedent, allowing political figures to exert pressure on football's governing body over matters that are supposed to be governed strictly by the sport's own rules.

Norway demands accountability from FIFA

The federation's leadership is now demanding a direct acknowledgement from Infantino that FIFA handled the case incorrectly, per UK Metro.

Filing a complaint with world football's governing body is the formal avenue through which Norway intends to pursue accountability over the matter.

The case raises broader questions about FIFA's independence from political influence, particularly given that the 2026 World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, placing the tournament squarely within the orbit of American political attention.

Haaland sets unique record vs Brazil

Legit.ng earlier reported that Norway striker Erling Haaland has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16 on Sunday, July 7.

Haaland scored a brace as the Samba Boys crashed out of the 23rd edition of the Mundial at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng