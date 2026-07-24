The German government has outlined the residence and marriage conditions foreign spouses must meet before applying for naturalisation

Foreign spouses married to German citizens for at least two years may qualify after three years of legal residence in Germany

Germany also allows early naturalisation for spouses who have been married for three or more years, even with less than three years of residence

The German government has published the conditions under which foreign nationals married to or in a registered civil partnership with a German citizen can apply for citizenship, with the guidance applying in 2026.

According to the German government's official naturalisation portal, a foreign spouse must have been in the marriage or civil partnership for a minimum of two years at the point of applying for naturalisation.

Germany explains the conditions for foreign spouses of German citizens to apply for citizenship. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance, Wolfgang Deuter

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In addition, the applicant must have already spent at least three years living legally and ordinarily in Germany. When both conditions are met, the person is entitled to apply for naturalisation.

Beyond those two requirements, all other standard naturalisation criteria still apply to spouses seeking citizenship through this route.

Germany: Early naturalisation for longer marriages

Germany also provides a separate pathway for spouses who have been married or in a civil partnership for three years or more. Under this provision, such applicants may be eligible for naturalisation on grounds of public interest even if they have not yet completed three years of residence in Germany.

This option gives couples in long-standing marriages greater flexibility when the foreign spouse has not yet met the standard residency threshold.

Germany: When naturalisation is not possible

The German government was clear about the circumstances that would disqualify a spouse from seeking citizenship through this route.

Naturalisation is not available if the marriage or civil partnership has already ended or broken down by the time the application is submitted. Applications are equally barred where a divorce or formal separation is already planned, and where the couple are living apart.

These rules are designed to ensure that only those in genuine, ongoing marriages or partnerships can access the spousal naturalisation pathway.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the list of occupations in Germany that can qualify foreigners for a work visa.

Conditions foreigners must meet for German citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on Germany's outlined conditions for foreigners seeking citizenship, including the necessary residency period and financial independence requirements.

Understanding these criteria is essential for anyone considering making a new life in Germany, especially given the detailed process and costs involved that could significantly impact their future.

Source: Legit.ng