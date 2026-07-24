The Federal Ministry of Interior has outlined the official procedure Nigerians must follow to renounce their citizenship

Applicants were required to submit a formal application, complete Form G and provide several supporting documents before their request could be considered.

The process required payment of a ₦20,000 processing fee at the application stage and a further ₦50,000 after approval

Giving up Nigerian citizenship is a legal process governed by the country's laws and handled by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

Nigerians who have decided to become citizens of another country may apply to renounce their Nigerian citizenship, provided they meet the required conditions and submit the necessary documents.

Applicants are required to submit Form G through the Ministry of Interior. Photo: Getty, ABAT

Source: Getty Images

The process, according to the Nigerian Consulate, requires applicants to file a formal request, complete an official application form and provide supporting documents before the Ministry considers the application. Applicants must also pay the prescribed processing fees at different stages of the exercise.

How to renounce Nigerian citizenship legally?

Anyone seeking to renounce Nigerian citizenship should follow these steps:

1. Write a formal application letter

Begin by preparing a formal letter addressed to the Federal Ministry of Interior, stating your intention to renounce your Nigerian citizenship.

2. Obtain the official application form

Get the prescribed Renunciation of Citizenship Form (Form G). It is available from the Ministry of Interior or through its online portal.

3. Pay the application processing fee

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₦20,000 through the approved online payment platform before submitting their application.

Official application forms are available through the Ministry of Interior portal. Photo: FB/Tunji-Ojo

Source: Facebook

4. Submit all required documents

The application must include the following documents:

Formal application letter. Evidence of payment of the ₦20,000 processing fee. Birth certificate. Letter of indigenehip from the applicant's Local Government Area or state of origin. Two recent passport-sized photographs. Sworn oath of renunciation obtained from a High Court or Magistrate Court. Scanned copy of the applicant's Nigerian international passport. Letter from the country whose citizenship is being sought confirming that citizenship will be granted once the applicant renounces Nigerian citizenship.

Which documents are needed for application?

The Ministry of Interior uses these documents to verify the applicant's identity and confirm that the individual will not become stateless after renouncing Nigerian citizenship.

The confirmation letter from the foreign country is therefore a key requirement in the application process.

Applicants are advised to ensure that every document is complete and accurate before submission, as incomplete applications may delay processing.

The Ministry of Interior reviews each application before deciding whether to approve the request. Processing times may vary depending on the circumstances of each application.

Once the application is approved, the applicant must pay a final ₦50,000 approval fee before the renunciation process is completed.

What happens after approval?

Following payment of the approval fee and completion of all required procedures, the renunciation process is finalised in accordance with Nigerian law. Applicants should keep copies of all submitted documents and payment receipts for future reference throughout the process.

Step-by-step guide for contactless passport renewal abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians living outside the country can now renew their passports through the Nigeria Immigration Service's Contactless Passport Application System following the release of an updated application guide.

The Nigeria Immigration Service announced the revised process on its official X account, urging eligible Nigerians in the diaspora to use the digital platform to complete passport renewal without visiting a diplomatic mission for biometric capture, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng