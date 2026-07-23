A close friend has shared a heartbreaking update on the condition of the personal driver of the late Lagos NURTW leader, Comrade Joel Toba Ajiboye, aka Toba Ijaya

The driver, who was also shot during the fatal ambush in mid-July 2026, miraculously survived the attack as he was not the gunmen's primary target

The lady revealed the present condition of the driver during the burial of his late boss on Tuesday, July 21

The tragic death and subsequent burial of Comrade Joel Toba Ajiboye, the Organising Secretary of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has continued to evoke deep sadness across Lagos State.

While the transport community and residents of Fadeyi paid their final respects to the late leader on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, a fresh layer of heartbreak was added to the tragedy.

A Nigerian lady shares the present condition of Toba Ajiboye's driver. Photo credit: Ebere Beulah Orji/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A verified Facebook user, Ebere Beulah Orji, has shared an emotional update after connecting with Toba Ijaya’s personal driver, who survived the fatal ambush that claimed his boss's life.

Friend of Toba Ijaya's driver speaks

Legit.ng had reported that Toba Ijaya was assassinated on Sunday night, July 12, 2026, when unidentified gunmen ambushed his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road corridor in Lagos.

During the targeted attack, his personal driver, who is a close friend of Ebere, was also shot. Miraculously, the driver survived his gunshot wounds because, as Ebere noted, the gunmen were solely focused on executing the union chieftain.

Recounting their emotional reunion on the day of the burial, Ebere said:

"I finally saw my friend, his personal driver that was also shot but he .. survived as obviously he wasn't their (THE GUNMEN) prime target."

"I saw him today and hugged him."

"He looked SO BROKEN Mahnn."

"Today, TOBA Ajiboye has been Laid to rest."

"The entire Fadeyi, Mushin and our area, Ketu was filled with alot of mourners."

"So many people he ha helped and was still helping WEPT."

"Many elderly women he placed on monthly salaries, Kids he was training in schools, so many people."

"THEIR LIGHT JUST CUT BLOWN OUT"

"OMOOOO"

"Rest In PEACE IJAYA."

"This life ehh."

"Nothing dey am o."

Reactions as lady mourns NURTW leader's death

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who read Ebere Beulah Orji's encounter with the late NURTW leader's driver. Some of the comments are below:

Pjay Nwanosike said:

"Go and watch the Irish man movie; you will have a clear view of why and what played out. The union Business is a risky venture. Russell told Frank to tell Jimmy Hoffa it is what it is, that it is what they want. And when Frank told Jimmy, he called the bluff, and at the end it was what it is."

Oresanya Fela said:

"This man's story has been abuzz on the net for some days now. Ebere, have you ever met him in person before his passage?"

Ahmed Dayour said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

See her Facebook post below:

Toba Ijaya's associate offers different perspective

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a new hospital photo of late NURTW chieftain Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has emerged online days after his fatal shooting.

His associate, Yeye Kudi, has offered a different perspective on what may have happened to the NURTW official after the attack.

Source: Legit.ng