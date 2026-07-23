Fireboy DML and BNXN were spotted together at the Antonio Rüdiger Foundation Grand Gala in Washington, D.C

• A selfie-style video of the two artists in a close moment at the nightclub event quickly spread across social media

• Fans were divided in their reactions, with some reading too much into the clip while others celebrated the friendship

A short video clip of Nigerian music stars Fireboy DML and BNXN (formerly Buju) at the Antonio Rüdiger Foundation Grand Gala in Washington, D.C. has got the internet buzzing, with fans unsure exactly what to make of the moment between the two artists.

The footage, posted as a social media story and carrying the "Afro Today" watermark, shows the two men at what appears to be a formal evening event, with stage lighting and branded signage visible in the background.

Fireboy and Buju Benson's latest video has social media in a frenzy. Credit: @fireboy, @bujubnxn

Source: Instagram

The casual, celebratory setting did little to prepare fans for the wave of speculation that followed.

Fireboy and BNXN Trend Online

The clip spread quickly, with many viewers zeroing in on the close, relaxed body language between the two acts. For some fans, the proximity felt unusual enough to fuel commentary that went well beyond typical observations about friendship or brotherhood between artists.

Others, however, pushed back firmly against the assumptions, arguing the reactions said more about the audience than about Fireboy or BNXN.

Watch the video between Fireboy and BNXN:

Netizens react to Fireboy and BNXN's moment

Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from social media users below:

@kumiwuri10 wrote:

"Hope say no be wetin I Dey think sha"

@_iamfato responded:

"Omo men don suffer. Small closeness una don Dey tag am another thing. Most of you need to heal."

@idia_iyesigie commented:

"How did Fireboy fall off"

@zibah.love shared:

"Fireboy that silk shirt is fire 🔥 😍…looks really flattering on you ❤❤❤"

@esther_unusual wrote:

"Fire boy giving gay vibe"

@wallace.1of1 stated:

"One day fireboy go tell us the truth"

@the.ilechukwu asked:

"Which lovie dovie be this??"

Social media erupts over Fireboy and Buju Benson's cosy interaction. Credit: BujuBNXN

Source: Instagram

BNXN replies critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that BNXN made the headlines after he explained why he did not touch Stefflon Don in their dance video.

BNXN was criticised for having no physical contact with the British rapper, despite dancing so close together.

Taking to his Snapchat page, BNXN addressed claims that he lacked charisma by not touching Stefflon while dancing.

Source: Legit.ng