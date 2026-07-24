Google announced a new facial verification feature using encrypted selfie videos for Gmail and other Google services on July 23, 2026

The video selfie system requires users to perform live head movements, making it harder for photos or deepfakes

Google said the stored video remains encrypted and users can delete it at any time from their account settings

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Google has unveiled a new sign-in option that could reduce users' reliance on traditional passwords, introducing facial verification through encrypted video selfies for Gmail and other Google services.

The feature, announced in a blog post on Thursday, July 23, 2026, is designed to help users regain access to their accounts more securely when they cannot remember their passwords or encounter sign-in issues.

Google's new password checks elevate login for forgotten passwords. Credit: Anadolu / Contributor

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The move marks another significant step in the tech giant's long-term effort to replace passwords with safer and more convenient authentication methods.

How the new face login works

Users can enable the new feature by opening the Security and Sign-in section of their Google Account settings. Where available, the option to add a selfie video appears alongside existing recovery and authentication methods.

Setting it up requires users to record a short guided video while looking into their device's camera and performing a few simple head movements. The process captures multiple angles of the user's face to create a secure biometric reference.

If the user is later locked out of their account, they can record another selfie video.

Google's system compares the new recording with the encrypted version stored on the account to confirm the user's identity before restoring access.

The company said the stored video remains encrypted and can be deleted by users at any time.

Built to defend against deepfakes

Google said the feature includes multiple layers of protection to prevent fraud and impersonation.

Beyond comparing facial features, the system requires users to perform live movements during verification, making it more difficult for attackers to use photos, pre-recorded videos or AI-generated deepfakes to bypass security.

The company stressed that selfie videos are used solely for account recovery and authentication unless users explicitly choose to share them for additional purposes.

"Your selfie video is yours, and you're in control," Google said, adding that recordings are securely stored only with the user's consent.

Why Google wants to move beyond passwords

The introduction of video selfie authentication comes as Google, Apple and Microsoft continue pushing toward a password-free future.

Cybersecurity experts have long warned that passwords remain one of the weakest points in online security.

Many people reuse simple passwords across multiple accounts or choose combinations that are easy to remember but equally easy for cybercriminals to crack.

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has heightened these concerns.

AI-powered password-cracking tools, including models such as PassGAN, can analyse billions of leaked passwords to identify common patterns and predict likely combinations far more quickly than traditional hacking methods.

Password-free future gains momentum

To reduce these risks, technology companies have increasingly promoted alternatives such as passkeys, recovery contacts and multi-factor authentication.

While one-time verification codes, authenticator apps and physical security keys provide stronger protection than passwords alone, they can still be inconvenient for many users.

Biometric authentication, including facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, is widely viewed as a faster and more seamless way to verify identity while improving security.

Google's new password checks elevate login for forgotten passwords. Credit: Google

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However, the growing use of biometric data continues to raise privacy concerns, as security experts caution that sensitive facial information must be carefully protected against misuse, breaches and unauthorised access.

With the introduction of encrypted selfie video verification, Google is betting that facial authentication could become one of the defining features of the next generation of secure online sign-ins, bringing users one step closer to a future where passwords are no longer the primary key to their digital lives.

Android users get major security boost

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google has launched a new security tool for Android users to identify and warn about suspected impersonation calls in real time, as fraud involving AI-generated voices continues to escalate worldwide.

The feature, called Fake Call Detection, is designed to tackle increasingly advanced scams that combine caller ID spoofing with artificial intelligence-powered voice cloning.

Industry estimates indicate that AI-enabled fraud schemes were responsible for more than $400 billion in global losses in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng