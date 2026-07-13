Nollywood actress Funke Akindele opened up about the personal sacrifices she made to deliver her record-breaking film Behind The Scenes

The filmmaker revealed she abandoned self-care, skipped parties, and endured sleepless nights to give the project her all

Behind The Scenes has grossed N2.7 billion at the box office, solidifying Akindele's status as Nigeria's biggest box-office draw

Funke Akindele has pulled back the curtain on what it truly cost her to deliver one of Nollywood's biggest commercial hits, and the answer is just about everything.

Speaking with Bella Naija in a recent interview, the actress and filmmaker opened up about the level of personal sacrifice that went into producing Behind The Scenes, her latest film that has now crossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Funke Akindele says discipline, hard work and personal sacrifice helped her achieve another box office milestone in Nollywood. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to Funke Akindele, the production period demanded total dedication, leaving little room for anything outside of work.

The actress said she stopped attending social events, neglected her hair unless a red carpet or major outing required it, and even forgot to eat on many occasions. Sleepless nights became routine as she poured herself completely into the project.

"What I do differently to achieve this level of success is lots of work. When I say 'a lot of work,' it means giving your all. I abandoned myself for work; I didn't even make my hair, except when I am going on the red carpet or somewhere important. I don't attend parties, I don't go to greet people at home, I quit everything. I'm neck-deep in work; I sacrifice my time for it. It's now that I am relaxed, feeling fresh, doing the skincare. It was a lot of sacrifice, sleepless nights, forgetting to eat, giving my all," she said.

Funke Akindele has reflected on the demanding journey behind the success of her latest film, which grossed N2.7 billion at the box office. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Behind The Scenes' massive box office run

The film's commercial performance has been nothing short of remarkable. With N2.7 billion grossed, it stands among the highest-earning Nollywood productions in recent memory, further establishing Funke Akindele as the dominant force in Nigerian cinema.

The actress noted that she is now enjoying the rewards of that intense period, finally taking time for rest and personal care.

Watch Funke Akindele discuss the sacrifices behind her ₦2.7bn success in the video below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's story

Her candid admission resonated strongly with followers online.

Here are some of the social media reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@richyz_official wrote:

"It's always good to have the right role model? Yes. It's important, because, it's will really motivate you more."

@ProsperUfo7253 said:

"I see that and she does it better respect to her"

@chi_omalicha15 shared:

"Behind the scenes movie is a huge success. She over did herself, the movie is super good."

@richyz_official added:

"This what will called? Self determination"

@pamilhereen commented:

"She's so smart and intelligent"

Funke Akindele explains dancing to promote movie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele revealed why she dances to promote her movies.

She explained that the practice began out of necessity during Battle on Buka Street when she lacked funds for a conventional PR campaign, so she created dance content at home and shared it online until audiences connected with it.

Akindele emphasised that dancing is part of her personality, not a calculated act, and credited her mother for passing down the love of dance while stressing that other filmmakers can choose their own unique promotional styles.

Source: Legit.ng