3 Asian countries have updated their entry frameworks for international travellers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits

The visa-waiver agreements grant entry to select global passport holders for tourism, business, and transit

While Nigeria is not directly on these lists, the update is highly relevant to Nigerians holding dual citizenship with eligible nations

Three of East Asia’s largest economies; South Korea, Japan, and China, have released updated frameworks detailing which citizens of foreign nations can enter their territories without a visa.

The updated schedules outline varying stay durations, ranging from short-term transits to multi-month visits, based on reciprocal agreements and unilateral policies.

Asian countries name foreign nations that can enter their country with no visa. Photo credit: Lee Jae Myung

Source: UGC

Below is the breakdown of the visa-free guidelines issued by these three Asian powerhouses.

1. South Korea releases list of visa-exempted countries

South Korea outlines short-term visa-free guidelines for 62 countries and territories. Photo Getty

Source: Depositphotos

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated their entry framework, allowing ordinary passport holders from 62 eligible jurisdictions to enter the country visa-free.

Under South Korea’s reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, authorised stay durations are strictly categorised across 30, 90, and 180 days:

1. Australia (90 days)

2. Austria (90 days)

3. Bahrain (30 days)

4. Belgium (90 days)

5. Brunei (30 days)

6. Bulgaria (90 days)

7. Canada (180 days)

8. Colombia (90 days)

9. Croatia (90 days)

10. Cyprus (30 days)

11. Czech Republic (90 days)

12. Denmark (90 days)

13. Estonia (90 days)

14. Fiji (30 days)

15. Finland (90 days)

16. France (90 days)

17. Germany (90 days)

18. Greece (90 days)

19. Hong Kong (90 days)

20. Hungary (90 days)

21. Iceland (90 days)

22. Ireland (90 days)

23. Israel (90 days)

24. Italy (90 days)

25. Japan (90 days)

26. Kiribati (30 days)

27. Kuwait (30 days)

28. Latvia (90 days)

29. Liechtenstein (90 days)

30. Lithuania (90 days)

31. Luxembourg (90 days)

32. Macao (90 days)

33. Malta (90 days)

34. Marshall Islands (30 days)

35. Micronesia (30 days)

36. Monaco (30 days)

37. Nauru (30 days)

38. Netherlands (90 days)

39. New Zealand (90 days)

40. Norway (90 days)

41. Oman (30 days)

42. Palau (30 days)

43. Poland (90 days)

44. Portugal (90 days)

45. Qatar (90 days)

46. Romania (90 days)

47. Samoa (30 days)

48. San Marino (30 days)

49. Saudi Arabia (30 days)

50. Singapore (90 days)

51. Slovakia (90 days)

52. Slovenia (90 days)

53. Spain (90 days)

54. Sweden (90 days)

55. Switzerland (90 days)

56. Taiwan (90 days)

57. Tonga (30 days)

58. Tuvalu (30 days)

59. United Arab Emirates (90 days)

60. United Kingdom (90 days)

61. United States of America (90 days)

62. Vatican City (30 days)

For many of these visa-free entries, travellers are required to obtain a Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) before boarding.

2. Japan list countries with visa-free entry

Japan confirms visa exemption arrangements for 74 global countries and territories. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has confirmed reciprocal visa exemption arrangements for 74 countries and regions to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges.

Under the current policy, the permitted duration of stay varies depending on the traveller's nationality:

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Bahamas Barbados Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic El Salvador Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Guatemala Honduras HongKong Hungary Iceland Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Korea, Republic of Latvia Lesotho Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Malaysia Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand North Macedonia Norway Oman Panama Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain Suriname Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Tunisia Türkiye United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

3. China list countries with visa-free entry

China publishes an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

The Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. This measure is part of Beijing's ongoing push to boost international tourism and ease global business travel.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry includes:

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand North Macedonia Norway Oman Peru Poland Portugal Romania Russian Federation Saudi Arabia Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Uruguay Republic of Korea

The Dual-Citizenship Hook: What This Means for Nigerians

Although ordinary Nigerian passport holders are not included on these visa-free lists and must still apply for standard visitor visas through the respective embassies, these updates are highly beneficial to Nigerians holding dual citizenship.

Nigerians who have relocated and obtained secondary passports from eligible nations, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, or EU member states, can take full advantage of these streamlined entry policies. By using their foreign passports, dual-citizen travellers can explore South Korea, Japan, and China without the need for lengthy pre-departure visa applications.

UK shares fee waiver opportunity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government outlined how eligible foreign partners could secure permanent residency after the death of their loved one.

Authorities explained that qualifying applicants could submit settlement applications without waiting for their existing visas to expire first.

Source: Legit.ng