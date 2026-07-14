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3 Asian Nations Release Official Lists of 'Outer' Countries That Can Enter Visa-Free in 2026
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3 Asian Nations Release Official Lists of 'Outer' Countries That Can Enter Visa-Free in 2026

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
4 min read
  • 3 Asian countries have updated their entry frameworks for international travellers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits
  • The visa-waiver agreements grant entry to select global passport holders for tourism, business, and transit
  • While Nigeria is not directly on these lists, the update is highly relevant to Nigerians holding dual citizenship with eligible nations

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Three of East Asia’s largest economies; South Korea, Japan, and China, have released updated frameworks detailing which citizens of foreign nations can enter their territories without a visa.

The updated schedules outline varying stay durations, ranging from short-term transits to multi-month visits, based on reciprocal agreements and unilateral policies.

3 East Asian countries have released the names of foreign nations that can enter their territories without a visa.
Asian countries name foreign nations that can enter their country with no visa. Photo credit: Lee Jae Myung
Source: UGC

Below is the breakdown of the visa-free guidelines issued by these three Asian powerhouses.

1. South Korea releases list of visa-exempted countries

South Korea visa free countries entry visa
South Korea outlines short-term visa-free guidelines for 62 countries and territories. Photo Getty
Source: Depositphotos

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The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated their entry framework, allowing ordinary passport holders from 62 eligible jurisdictions to enter the country visa-free.

Read also

Cabo Verde’s list 2026: 67 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa

Under South Korea’s reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, authorised stay durations are strictly categorised across 30, 90, and 180 days:

1. Australia (90 days)

2. Austria (90 days)

3. Bahrain (30 days)

4. Belgium (90 days)

5. Brunei (30 days)

6. Bulgaria (90 days)

7. Canada (180 days)

8. Colombia (90 days)

9. Croatia (90 days)

10. Cyprus (30 days)

11. Czech Republic (90 days)

12. Denmark (90 days)

13. Estonia (90 days)

14. Fiji (30 days)

15. Finland (90 days)

16. France (90 days)

17. Germany (90 days)

18. Greece (90 days)

19. Hong Kong (90 days)

20. Hungary (90 days)

21. Iceland (90 days)

22. Ireland (90 days)

23. Israel (90 days)

24. Italy (90 days)

25. Japan (90 days)

26. Kiribati (30 days)

27. Kuwait (30 days)

28. Latvia (90 days)

29. Liechtenstein (90 days)

30. Lithuania (90 days)

31. Luxembourg (90 days)

32. Macao (90 days)

33. Malta (90 days)

34. Marshall Islands (30 days)

35. Micronesia (30 days)

36. Monaco (30 days)

37. Nauru (30 days)

Read also

Tanzania releases official list of 24 countries excluded from its visa on arrival scheme in 2026

38. Netherlands (90 days)

39. New Zealand (90 days)

40. Norway (90 days)

41. Oman (30 days)

42. Palau (30 days)

43. Poland (90 days)

44. Portugal (90 days)

45. Qatar (90 days)

46. Romania (90 days)

47. Samoa (30 days)

48. San Marino (30 days)

49. Saudi Arabia (30 days)

50. Singapore (90 days)

51. Slovakia (90 days)

52. Slovenia (90 days)

53. Spain (90 days)

54. Sweden (90 days)

55. Switzerland (90 days)

56. Taiwan (90 days)

57. Tonga (30 days)

58. Tuvalu (30 days)

59. United Arab Emirates (90 days)

60. United Kingdom (90 days)

61. United States of America (90 days)

62. Vatican City (30 days)

For many of these visa-free entries, travellers are required to obtain a Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) before boarding.

2. Japan list countries with visa-free entry

Japanese Prime Minister, visa free entry foreign countries
Japan confirms visa exemption arrangements for 74 global countries and territories. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has confirmed reciprocal visa exemption arrangements for 74 countries and regions to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges.

Read also

FG borrows N7.6 trillion from Nigerians as domestic debt rises in H1 2026

Under the current policy, the permitted duration of stay varies depending on the traveller's nationality:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahamas
  6. Barbados
  7. Belgium
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei
  10. Bulgaria
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Costa Rica
  14. Croatia
  15. Cyprus
  16. Czech Republic
  17. Denmark
  18. Dominican Republic
  19. El Salvador
  20. Estonia
  21. Finland
  22. France
  23. Germany
  24. Greece
  25. Guatemala
  26. Honduras
  27. HongKong
  28. Hungary
  29. Iceland
  30. Indonesia
  31. Ireland
  32. Israel
  33. Italy
  34. Korea, Republic of
  35. Latvia
  36. Lesotho
  37. Liechtenstein
  38. Lithuania
  39. Luxembourg
  40. Macao
  41. Malaysia
  42. Malta
  43. Mauritius
  44. Mexico
  45. Monaco
  46. Montenegro
  47. Netherlands
  48. New Zealand
  49. North Macedonia
  50. Norway
  51. Oman
  52. Panama
  53. Paraguay
  54. Peru
  55. Poland
  56. Portugal
  57. Qatar
  58. Romania
  59. San Marino
  60. Saudi Arabia
  61. Serbia
  62. Singapore
  63. Slovakia
  64. Slovenia
  65. Spain
  66. Suriname
  67. Sweden
  68. Switzerland
  69. Taiwan
  70. Thailand
  71. Tunisia
  72. Türkiye
  73. United Arab Emirates
  74. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

3. China list countries with visa-free entry

China has expanded its unilateral visa-free policy, allowing citizens of 50 countries to enter for up to 30 days without a visa.
China publishes an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. Photo: Getty
Source: Twitter

The Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. This measure is part of Beijing's ongoing push to boost international tourism and ease global business travel.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry includes:

Read also

List of countries Ghanaians can visit without visa

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahrain
  6. Belgium
  7. Brazil
  8. Brunei Darussalam
  9. Bulgaria
  10. Canada
  11. Chile
  12. Croatia
  13. Cyprus
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Japan
  25. Kuwait
  26. Latvia
  27. Liechtenstein
  28. Luxembourg
  29. Malta
  30. Monaco
  31. Montenegro
  32. Netherlands
  33. New Zealand
  34. North Macedonia
  35. Norway
  36. Oman
  37. Peru
  38. Poland
  39. Portugal
  40. Romania
  41. Russian Federation
  42. Saudi Arabia
  43. Slovakia
  44. Slovenia
  45. Spain
  46. Sweden
  47. Switzerland
  48. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  49. Uruguay
  50. Republic of Korea

The Dual-Citizenship Hook: What This Means for Nigerians

Although ordinary Nigerian passport holders are not included on these visa-free lists and must still apply for standard visitor visas through the respective embassies, these updates are highly beneficial to Nigerians holding dual citizenship.

Nigerians who have relocated and obtained secondary passports from eligible nations, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, or EU member states, can take full advantage of these streamlined entry policies. By using their foreign passports, dual-citizen travellers can explore South Korea, Japan, and China without the need for lengthy pre-departure visa applications.

UK shares fee waiver opportunity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government outlined how eligible foreign partners could secure permanent residency after the death of their loved one.

Authorities explained that qualifying applicants could submit settlement applications without waiting for their existing visas to expire first.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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