3 Asian Nations Release Official Lists of 'Outer' Countries That Can Enter Visa-Free in 2026
- 3 Asian countries have updated their entry frameworks for international travellers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits
- The visa-waiver agreements grant entry to select global passport holders for tourism, business, and transit
- While Nigeria is not directly on these lists, the update is highly relevant to Nigerians holding dual citizenship with eligible nations
Three of East Asia’s largest economies; South Korea, Japan, and China, have released updated frameworks detailing which citizens of foreign nations can enter their territories without a visa.
The updated schedules outline varying stay durations, ranging from short-term transits to multi-month visits, based on reciprocal agreements and unilateral policies.
Below is the breakdown of the visa-free guidelines issued by these three Asian powerhouses.
1. South Korea releases list of visa-exempted countries
The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated their entry framework, allowing ordinary passport holders from 62 eligible jurisdictions to enter the country visa-free.
Under South Korea’s reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, authorised stay durations are strictly categorised across 30, 90, and 180 days:
1. Australia (90 days)
2. Austria (90 days)
3. Bahrain (30 days)
4. Belgium (90 days)
5. Brunei (30 days)
6. Bulgaria (90 days)
7. Canada (180 days)
8. Colombia (90 days)
9. Croatia (90 days)
10. Cyprus (30 days)
11. Czech Republic (90 days)
12. Denmark (90 days)
13. Estonia (90 days)
14. Fiji (30 days)
15. Finland (90 days)
16. France (90 days)
17. Germany (90 days)
18. Greece (90 days)
19. Hong Kong (90 days)
20. Hungary (90 days)
21. Iceland (90 days)
22. Ireland (90 days)
23. Israel (90 days)
24. Italy (90 days)
25. Japan (90 days)
26. Kiribati (30 days)
27. Kuwait (30 days)
28. Latvia (90 days)
29. Liechtenstein (90 days)
30. Lithuania (90 days)
31. Luxembourg (90 days)
32. Macao (90 days)
33. Malta (90 days)
34. Marshall Islands (30 days)
35. Micronesia (30 days)
36. Monaco (30 days)
37. Nauru (30 days)
38. Netherlands (90 days)
39. New Zealand (90 days)
40. Norway (90 days)
41. Oman (30 days)
42. Palau (30 days)
43. Poland (90 days)
44. Portugal (90 days)
45. Qatar (90 days)
46. Romania (90 days)
47. Samoa (30 days)
48. San Marino (30 days)
49. Saudi Arabia (30 days)
50. Singapore (90 days)
51. Slovakia (90 days)
52. Slovenia (90 days)
53. Spain (90 days)
54. Sweden (90 days)
55. Switzerland (90 days)
56. Taiwan (90 days)
57. Tonga (30 days)
58. Tuvalu (30 days)
59. United Arab Emirates (90 days)
60. United Kingdom (90 days)
61. United States of America (90 days)
62. Vatican City (30 days)
For many of these visa-free entries, travellers are required to obtain a Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) before boarding.
2. Japan list countries with visa-free entry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has confirmed reciprocal visa exemption arrangements for 74 countries and regions to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges.
Under the current policy, the permitted duration of stay varies depending on the traveller's nationality:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- HongKong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Korea, Republic of
- Latvia
- Lesotho
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Türkiye
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
3. China list countries with visa-free entry
The Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. This measure is part of Beijing's ongoing push to boost international tourism and ease global business travel.
The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry includes:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Saudi Arabia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Uruguay
- Republic of Korea
The Dual-Citizenship Hook: What This Means for Nigerians
Although ordinary Nigerian passport holders are not included on these visa-free lists and must still apply for standard visitor visas through the respective embassies, these updates are highly beneficial to Nigerians holding dual citizenship.
Nigerians who have relocated and obtained secondary passports from eligible nations, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, or EU member states, can take full advantage of these streamlined entry policies. By using their foreign passports, dual-citizen travellers can explore South Korea, Japan, and China without the need for lengthy pre-departure visa applications.
UK shares fee waiver opportunity
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government outlined how eligible foreign partners could secure permanent residency after the death of their loved one.
Authorities explained that qualifying applicants could submit settlement applications without waiting for their existing visas to expire first.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng