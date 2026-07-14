L Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab called out a social media user who shared a flood video from Bangladesh and falsely attributed it to Lagos State

Wahab warned a second user that deleting a misleading post would not prevent legal action, saying the matter would be pursued to its logical conclusion

Nigerians on X urged the Lagos government to prosecute those spreading fake flood videos rather than issue warnings

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has publicly confronted two social media users for circulating false flood content attributed to Lagos, warning that legal proceedings will follow despite one of them removing the offending post.

Wahab addressed a user identified as @iamscrummy\_, telling them that a flood video they had shared online was not filmed in Lagos but in Bangladesh.

Lagos to take legal action against X user over false flood claims. Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab

Source: Twitter

He urged the user to confirm the source and authenticity of content before publishing it, noting that the spread of inaccurate material misleads the public and weakens legitimate complaints from genuine residents of the state.

The commissioner made this known in a message posted on X on Tuesday, July 14, 2026,

Legal action threatened over deleted post

In a separate post directed at @Jamessucre2, whom Wahab referred to as "Enugu Loudmouth," the commissioner made clear that removing the post after it had already been seen by the public would offer no protection from consequences.

Wahab stated that appropriate legal action would still be pursued and that the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the law.

The quoted post linked in Wahab's response was listed as unavailable, indicating it had already been taken down before the commissioner's warning was published.

Wahab's posts drew significant attention online, with many users backing calls for stricter enforcement against those who spread false narratives about Lagos.

Nigerians react to misleading flood post

Responses to the commissioner's posts were largely supportive of firm action, though some questioned the government's priorities.

@Obisaja042 wrote:

"People are going through it with the flood, and it's fake news that's top on your list lol. You can always deal with that later; focus on the main issue."

@iaojimaahmedmus said:

"That account has been blocked since here by me, she or he, whoever is running that handle, has been spreading fake news and misinformation for too long, and no one is holding them accountable.... very useless handle."

@Olacunley argued:

"Until the state picks one of these guys up and prosecutes them for spreading falsehood, they won't stop all these lies and propaganda."

@idofoi took a harder line:

"Sir, this is part of the problem. Why explain to her that this is from so so so place, sir? This is someone who should be invited by the security agencies to show us what part of Lagos it is. She should be arrested and pay for this."

@sodique\_ agreed, writing:

"They will keep doing this if the people who are sharing the fake news are getting away with it without being punished for it."

@lawalolajide52 added:

"You need to use one of them as a scapegoat; otherwise, they won't stop. Enough of this story every day. Action is what we need."

Tokunbo Wahab calls out social media users for misleading Lagos flood posts. Photo credit: @tokunbo_wahab

Source: UGC

Sanwo-Olu, Umahi break silence on Lagos flooding

Recall that Babajide Sanwo-Olu and David Umahi rejected viral claims linking the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to recent flooding.

The officials argued that Lagos' geography and long-standing drainage challenges better explain the seasonal flooding concerns.

The federal and Lagos authorities outlined new drainage and maintenance measures to protect the Coastal Highway corridor.

33 states, FCT risk high flooding in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria faces a major flood threat in 2026, with over 14,000 communities at high risk

The Annual Flood Outlook warns of severe impacts on agriculture, infrastructure, and livelihoods nationwide.

Authorities urge urgent preparation as flash, coastal, and riverine flooding are expected across multiple states.

Source: Legit.ng