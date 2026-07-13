A Nigerian flight attendant addressed a viral viewer comment claiming cabin crew salaries were too low for the attention the job received

She explained that pay varied by airline and structure, with extra earnings for night stops, domestic and international routes, and flights outside Africa

The flight attendant clarified that while the salary did not fund a billionaire lifestyle, it comfortably beat most 9-to-5 jobs in Nigeria's current economy

A Nigerian flight attendant recently responded to a viewer who claimed cabin crew salaries in Nigeria were not worth the glamour associated with the job.

In a TikTok video that drew attention, the flight attendant addressed the comment head-on, offering a detailed breakdown of how pay actually worked in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Cabin crew member speaks about salary structure. Photo credit: @Meg/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

How Nigerian cabin crew pay actually works

Meg on TikTok explained that no single pay structure applied across the board, some airlines paid their cabin crew hourly, others paid per flight sector, and additional allowances kicked in depending on the nature of the trip.

According to her, night stops away from home, domestic versus international rotations, and routes that went beyond the African continent all attracted separate earnings on top of a base salary.

This layered structure meant the final take-home figure could vary considerably from one crew member to another, even within the same airline.

She was equally direct about what the job did not offer. A flight attendant's income, she said, was not built for the kind of lifestyle that involved frequent luxury holidays or the spending patterns people associated with very high earners.

Comparisons to Yahoo boys, social media influencers, or pilots were also put into context.

On pilots specifically, she noted that while they earned significantly more, the cost of the required licences and training was substantial, making it a very different financial journey altogether.

Her core message was that the salary sat in a solid middle ground, not extravagant, but meaningfully better than what the average Nigerian office worker earned, particularly given the current state of the economy.

Viewers react to cabin crew Pay pay

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Temsfabric Place said:

"Wait y’all in the comments expect her to tell you the amount? Atleast she don explain that the salary is higher than some 9-5 and lot of bonuses so is that not enough answer."

@Your Travel Consultant said:

"One thing people should know about the job. Go for Cabin Crew if you’re passionate about taking care of people, you can stay calm in difficult situations, you love to travel."

@Adelanwa Adetutu added:

"Do they tell you how much they offer or ask how much you are expecting?cos if I am to ask what’s my rate I will like to have an idea of what rate they pay Atleast."

See the post below:

Flight attendant speaks about power bank rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian flight attendant shared a TikTok video speaking about power banks and how they should be handled.

In a now-viral video, she referred to an update from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority regarding power banks.

Source: Legit.ng