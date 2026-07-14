Where is Jeffrey Manchester now? The latest on the ‘Roofman’s’ whereabouts

Where is Jeffrey Manchester now? He is serving his prison sentence at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nicknamed the "Roofman", he became infamous for robbing businesses by entering through their rooftops. His extraordinary crimes, prison escape, and eventual recapture inspired the 2025 biographical movie Roofman.

Channing Tatum attends the "Roofman" London Film Festival Gala at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jeffrey Manchester is incarcerated at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a projected release date of 4 December 2036 .

. He earned the nickname "Roofman" for entering businesses through their rooftops before carrying out robberies.

Authorities believe he committed about 40 robberies , primarily targeting McDonald's restaurants between 1998 and 2000.

, primarily targeting McDonald's restaurants between 1998 and 2000. His life inspired the 2025 biographical crime film Roofman, starring Channing Tatum.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Allen Manchester Nickname Roofman Gender Male Date of birth 12 November 1971 Age 54 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Sacramento, California, United States Current residence Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children 3 Profession Former army reservist, former McDonald’s employee

Where is Jeffrey Manchester now?

As of 2026, Jeffrey Manchester, widely known as the Roofman, remains incarcerated at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he is serving the sentence he received after his 2005 recapture.

He is expected to remain in custody until 4 December 2036, unless his sentence is modified through legal action or other official proceedings.

What is Jeffrey Manchester's real story?

Channing Tatum attends as the cast of "Roofman" appear on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Jeffrey Manchester is a former U.S. Army paratrooper whose carefully planned robberies and dramatic prison escape made him one of America's most infamous fugitives. His nickname came from his habit of breaking into businesses by cutting holes through their roofs before stealing cash.

Manchester began robbing McDonald's restaurants in 1998, studying each location in advance before entering through the roof after closing. Armed with a handgun, he forced employees to open safes and cash registers. Although the crimes frightened victims, authorities noted that he tried to avoid causing physical harm.

In 2000, Manchester was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Four years later, he escaped from North Carolina's Brown Creek Correctional Institution by hiding beneath a delivery truck on a platform he had built while working in the prison's metal shop.

Channing Tatum attends the "Roofman" World Premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Ryan Emberley

Source: Getty Images

After escaping, Manchester secretly lived inside a Charlotte Toys "R" Us store for several months before moving into a vacant Circuit City building. During this time, he adopted the alias John Zorn and blended into the local community and even had a relationship with a woman named Leigh Wainscott.

His freedom came to an end after he robbed the same Toys "R" Us where he had been hiding. Investigators identified him as the suspect, and his then-girlfriend aided in his arrest in January 2005. He received additional prison time for the escape and subsequent crimes and remains incarcerated, with a projected release date of 2036.

Is there a movie about Jeffrey Manchester?

Jeffrey Manchester's life inspired the 2025 biographical crime drama Roofman, which tells the story of the former U.S. Army paratrooper who became known as the "Roofman" for breaking into businesses through their rooftops.

The Roofman cast members attend the "Roofman" London Film Festival Gala at The Royal Festival Hall. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

The film stars American actor Channing Tatum as Manchester and is directed by Derek Cianfrance. It follows his string of rooftop robberies, his 2004 prison escape, the months he spent hiding inside a Toys "R" Us store, and his eventual capture.

Although Roofman is based on true events, it is a dramatised adaptation rather than a documentary. Some scenes and characters were created or modified for storytelling, but the film is rooted in the key events of Manchester's real-life case.

Did Jeffrey Manchester ever get married?

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst attend the "Roofman" NY Special Screening and Luncheon at The Paramount Screening Room, in New York, New York. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Manchester reportedly married in 1991 when he was approximately 20 years old. Together with his wife, they had three children: twin sons and a daughter. After about eight years of marriage, Manchester and his wife divorced in 1999, and his wife was granted custody of the children.

Later in 2004, when he was living as a fugitive in Charlotte, he started a relationship with Leigh Wainscott, who was oblivious to his criminal history. Their relationship ended when he was rearrested in January 2005.

FAQs

How old is Jeffrey Manchester? He was born on 12 November 1971, making him 54 years old as of July 2026. What is Jeffrey Manchester doing now? He is serving his prison sentence at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is expected to complete his prison term in December 2036. How much money did Roofman steal from McDonald's? He reportedly stole approximately $100,000, most of which he stole from McDonald’s restaurants across several states. Why is Jeffrey Manchester called the Roofman? He earned the nickname because he typically entered restaurants and other businesses by cutting holes through their roofs before committing robberies. What is Jeffrey Manchester’s movie? His life inspired the 2025 biographical crime drama Roofman, starring Channing Tatum. The film is based on his robberies, prison escape, and life as a fugitive. Was Jeffrey Manchester married? He was reportedly married for approximately eight years, from 1991 to 1999. Does Jeffrey Manchester have children? He is a father of three children: twin sons and a daughter.

Jeffrey Manchester remains incarcerated after he was rearrested following a prison escape. His story is one of the most remarkable crime cases due to his rooftop robberies leading to his nickname the "Roofman". While still serving his prison term, his legacy lives on through the film Roofman.

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