Where is Jeffrey Manchester now? The latest on the ‘Roofman’s’ whereabouts
Where is Jeffrey Manchester now? He is serving his prison sentence at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nicknamed the "Roofman", he became infamous for robbing businesses by entering through their rooftops. His extraordinary crimes, prison escape, and eventual recapture inspired the 2025 biographical movie Roofman.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Jeffrey Manchester is incarcerated at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a projected release date of 4 December 2036.
- He earned the nickname "Roofman" for entering businesses through their rooftops before carrying out robberies.
- Authorities believe he committed about 40 robberies, primarily targeting McDonald's restaurants between 1998 and 2000.
- His life inspired the 2025 biographical crime film Roofman, starring Channing Tatum.
Profile summary
Full name
Jeffrey Allen Manchester
Nickname
Roofman
Gender
Male
Date of birth
12 November 1971
Age
54 years old (as of July 2026)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Sacramento, California, United States
Current residence
Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Relationship status
Single
Children
3
Profession
Former army reservist, former McDonald’s employee
Where is Jeffrey Manchester now?
As of 2026, Jeffrey Manchester, widely known as the Roofman, remains incarcerated at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he is serving the sentence he received after his 2005 recapture.
He is expected to remain in custody until 4 December 2036, unless his sentence is modified through legal action or other official proceedings.
What is Jeffrey Manchester's real story?
Jeffrey Manchester is a former U.S. Army paratrooper whose carefully planned robberies and dramatic prison escape made him one of America's most infamous fugitives. His nickname came from his habit of breaking into businesses by cutting holes through their roofs before stealing cash.
Manchester began robbing McDonald's restaurants in 1998, studying each location in advance before entering through the roof after closing. Armed with a handgun, he forced employees to open safes and cash registers. Although the crimes frightened victims, authorities noted that he tried to avoid causing physical harm.
In 2000, Manchester was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Four years later, he escaped from North Carolina's Brown Creek Correctional Institution by hiding beneath a delivery truck on a platform he had built while working in the prison's metal shop.
After escaping, Manchester secretly lived inside a Charlotte Toys "R" Us store for several months before moving into a vacant Circuit City building. During this time, he adopted the alias John Zorn and blended into the local community and even had a relationship with a woman named Leigh Wainscott.
His freedom came to an end after he robbed the same Toys "R" Us where he had been hiding. Investigators identified him as the suspect, and his then-girlfriend aided in his arrest in January 2005. He received additional prison time for the escape and subsequent crimes and remains incarcerated, with a projected release date of 2036.
Is there a movie about Jeffrey Manchester?
Jeffrey Manchester's life inspired the 2025 biographical crime drama Roofman, which tells the story of the former U.S. Army paratrooper who became known as the "Roofman" for breaking into businesses through their rooftops.
The film stars American actor Channing Tatum as Manchester and is directed by Derek Cianfrance. It follows his string of rooftop robberies, his 2004 prison escape, the months he spent hiding inside a Toys "R" Us store, and his eventual capture.
Although Roofman is based on true events, it is a dramatised adaptation rather than a documentary. Some scenes and characters were created or modified for storytelling, but the film is rooted in the key events of Manchester's real-life case.
Did Jeffrey Manchester ever get married?
Manchester reportedly married in 1991 when he was approximately 20 years old. Together with his wife, they had three children: twin sons and a daughter. After about eight years of marriage, Manchester and his wife divorced in 1999, and his wife was granted custody of the children.
Later in 2004, when he was living as a fugitive in Charlotte, he started a relationship with Leigh Wainscott, who was oblivious to his criminal history. Their relationship ended when he was rearrested in January 2005.
FAQs
- How old is Jeffrey Manchester? He was born on 12 November 1971, making him 54 years old as of July 2026.
- What is Jeffrey Manchester doing now? He is serving his prison sentence at Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is expected to complete his prison term in December 2036.
- How much money did Roofman steal from McDonald's? He reportedly stole approximately $100,000, most of which he stole from McDonald’s restaurants across several states.
- Why is Jeffrey Manchester called the Roofman? He earned the nickname because he typically entered restaurants and other businesses by cutting holes through their roofs before committing robberies.
- What is Jeffrey Manchester’s movie? His life inspired the 2025 biographical crime drama Roofman, starring Channing Tatum. The film is based on his robberies, prison escape, and life as a fugitive.
- Was Jeffrey Manchester married? He was reportedly married for approximately eight years, from 1991 to 1999.
- Does Jeffrey Manchester have children? He is a father of three children: twin sons and a daughter.
Jeffrey Manchester remains incarcerated after he was rearrested following a prison escape. His story is one of the most remarkable crime cases due to his rooftop robberies leading to his nickname the "Roofman". While still serving his prison term, his legacy lives on through the film Roofman.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.