Activist Omoyele Sowore offered to advocate for jailed DJ Chicken, calling the charges against him burdensome and unjust

Sowore made a serious allegation against Seyi Tinubu, claiming the president's son ships young women on private jets to drug-fuelled parties in Abuja

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some backing Sowore's stance and others warning he could make DJ Chicken's situation worse

Activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has publicly offered to help secure the release of embattled Nigerian entertainer DJ Chicken, while making a startling allegation against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

In a post shared on X, Sowore called on anyone with access to DJ Chicken's family or relatives to get in touch with him, stating he was willing to challenge what he described as excessive charges filed against the disc jockey by the Nigerian Police.

Reactions as Omoyele Sowore defends DJ Chicken, makes grave allegation against Seyi Tinubu. Photo credit@djchikenkukurunku/@sowore/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken was arrested and imprisoned after making remarks online that targeted Seyi Tinubu and his father, President Tinubu. Sowore made it clear that he believes the entertainer should not spend a single day behind bars, arguing that he is legally entitled to his freedom.

"I want to help get DJ Chicken out of prison because I do not believe he deserves to spend a day behind bars; he is entitled to his liberty under the law," Sowore wrote.

Fans divided over DJ Chicken's case. Photo credit@djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

Sowore's Allegation Against Seyi Tinubu

Beyond his defence of DJ Chicken, Sowore escalated the conversation significantly by levelling a grave accusation against Seyi Tinubu.

He claimed that the president's son transports young women on private jets to Abuja, where they allegedly attend drug-fuelled parties. Sowore argued that Seyi Tinubu, not DJ Chicken, is the one who deserves to face legal consequences.

"It is Seyi Tinubu who ships young ladies on private jets to Abuja, who are drugged in bedroom-crazed parties in Abuja, who needs to be in prison," he wrote, closing the post with the phrase "Revolution now."

Sowore also framed the DJ Chicken case as part of a broader pattern by the Tinubu administration, accusing the government of using prosecutorial power to target young Nigerians instead of creating opportunities for them.

Here is the X post by Sowore about DJ Chicken and Seyi Tinnubu below:

Nigerians react to Sowore's post

The post stirred strong and divided opinions online. Here are some of the comments below:

@justt.kemzy wrote:

"We all know what Dj chicken said is wrong but the guy no suppose spend days for inside cell Na just mouth the werey get"

@adebiyi_123 said:

"This one like to dey jump on trending stuff"

@officialdbg commented:

"Do you see power in his writings? He speaks very honestly and doesn't apologize for speaking fact"

@emkhizz_official reacted:

"So Seyi na Pimp? Wow. We don catch am"

@loyal_ratel warned:

"You wan spoil dj chicken life be that."

@official_barbashop wrote:

"Sowore go send chicken go pr!son while trying to prove a faceless point"

@fleeky_phejis1 stated:

"Make e relax first DJ chicken deserve it"

VDM defends DJ Chicken over imprisonment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had defended arrested content creator, DJ Chicken, saying authorities wasted their time arresting him over the threat.

The activist acknowledged that DJ Chicken's comments about taking the president's son's life were criminal, but insisted the creator posed no real danger.

He told the people who got DJ Chicken arrested that they were wasting their time.

Source: Legit.ng