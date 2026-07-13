Food critic Opeyemi Famakin sparked outrage after claiming Nigerians lack critical thinking skills compared to Ghanaians

Famakin made the remarks in a recent interview, saying he feared raising his children among what he called 'dullards'

Nigerians on social media fired back at the food critic, accusing him of ignorance and rage-baiting

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has found himself at the centre of a heated national debate after comments he made in a recent interview went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Nigerians across social media.

In the interview, Famakin expressed concern about bringing up his children in Nigeria, describing the general population as lacking basic reasoning ability.

Opeyemi Famakin's recent comments about Nigerians and Ghanaians have sparked widespread reactions across social media. Photo: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Famakin framed his remarks within a broader desire to remain in the country rather than relocate abroad, but the conversation quickly took a controversial turn when he began comparing Nigerians to their Ghanaian neighbours.

"My kids cannot grow up with these dullards," he said.

"Ghanaians are smarter than Nigerians. It's just they are not as hardworking. They are not hustlers."

Opeyemi Famakin acknowledged that Nigerians possess a strong entrepreneurial instinct and creativity, but insisted these qualities existed separately from intellectual depth.

"You can be business smart and dull, generally," he said. "When it comes to business, hustling, making money, creativity, Nigerians are smart, but in general life they are dullards."

Watch Opeyemi Famakin's interview clip that set off the backlash below:

Nigerians react to Opeyemi Famakin's comments with fury

The remarks landed badly, with many viewing the comparison as a sweeping and unfair generalisation about over 240 million people.

Critics accused Famakin of hypocrisy and opportunism, while others questioned his credibility to make such assessments.

Legit.ng compiled what social media users had to say below:

@OfficialStora25 wrote:

"A foodie can't have good sense of reasoning when all he can thick about is food. What happened to the children that won beautifully in the just concluded STEM? How many Ghananians are there? Eleribu Olounje o fo."

@Bigsoft12 reacted:

"What He said in this interview shows is level of ignorance. Cos if you're smart enough you'll understand that you can't sit in one corner and just conclude the level of smartness and intelligence of 240million plus Nigerians"

@Demo_prince commented:

"Imagine a stupid opportunistic calling Nigerian dull. Food critics? The name you gave yourself because you can't find anything useful to do with your life. If not so sm, people like @opeyemifamakin will be doing yahoo."

@akferragamo1 stated:

"I feel ashamed seeing a grown up man talking foolishly in public. Do you know what it takes to be excel in business? If you're intelligent, creative, and building and still full?"

@OAsiegbunam shared:

"Insult Nigerians' intelligence without due diligence. You are just a traveled illiterate. In every corner of the world, everyone knows that you don't joke with the smartness of Nigerians. In academics, business, skills, etc. You are simply a sell out"

@directorkuti added:

"This guy made his name off ragebaiting. There's no other group of people you'll get serious engagement numbers from through ragebaiting than Nigerians. From the engagements on this post, he's succeeded but what he said in the video is utter rubbish."

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin has generated mixed reactions after sharing his views on Nigerians and Ghanaians in a recent interview. Photo: opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Famakin shares his Tanzania experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular food critic Opeyemi Famakin shared his unpleasant experience with a female airport attendant in Tanzania after saying “Ikweji” to her.

He revealed that a man angrily confronted him, warning that the phrase was inappropriate as the woman was married.

Famakin later admitted he did not know the meaning of the word and cautioned others against using it carelessly in Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng