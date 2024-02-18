Jynxzi's age, height, real name, girlfriend, where is he from?

Jynxzi is a Twitch star, YouTuber, and TikTok star from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for uploading comedic and competitive gaming videos on Twitch. He plays several games, including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, NBA 2K20, Just Chatting, Fortnite, and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. But what is Jynxzi's age, and do you know his real name?

Jynxzi started streaming when he was only 17 years old. He used to play computer games and spent plenty of time polishing his gaming skills from childhood. Besides his career, fans are interested to know more about him, especially his age, real name, origin, and love life.

Profile summary

Full name Nick Stewart Popular as Jynxzi, Junko Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Washington, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Twitch star, YouTuber, Gamer, TikTok star Instagram @jynxzilive Twitter (X) @jynxzi YouTube Jynxzi Jynxzi Live

What is Jynxzi’s age?

The prominent Twitch streamer is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 26 September 2001, and his zodiac sign is Libra. The American internet star was born in Washington, United States.

Jynxzi’s real name is Nick Stewart. His fans know him by his stage name, Jynxzi or Junko. He is an American national of white ethnicity. The American gamer has two brothers and a sister whose identities are unknown.

How did Jynxzi get famous?

He garnered fame in 2019 through his streaming career on Twitch. Then, he used to stream Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Much later, he began playing other games on the streaming platform and uploading reactions to commentaries and tournament hosting.

The gamer has over 4.2 million followers on Twitch as of this writing. Below is an overview of some games the streamer played in his gaming career.

Five Nights at Freddy's

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader

Dead by Daylight

Emily Wants to Play

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Amnesia: The Bunker

Amanda the Adventurer

Madden NFL 24

Five Nights at Freddy's 4

Lethal Company

NBA 2K24

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Special Events

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Grand Theft Auto V

NBA 2K21

Fortnite

Just Chatting

NBA 2K20

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

He is also a content creator, sharing lifestyle videos, live streams, comedic videos and other relatable content on YouTube. His YouTube channel has over 2.5 million subscribers at the time of writing. Additionally, he has two other YouTube channels; one where he shares live gaming videos with over 438 thousand subscribers and another with over 80 thousand subscribers.

He is also active on TikTok, sharing comedic videos, gameplay and reactions to commentaries. He boasts over 5.5 million followers on TikTok and has over 169 million likes. The internet sensation also has another TikTok account with over 435 thousand followers.

Jynxzi is active on Instagram, with over 101 thousand followers on his primary Instagram account. His other Instagram account has over 115 thousand followers. He is also available on Twitter (X) with upwards of 365 thousand followers.

What esports team is Jynxzi on?

The American content creator is a member of the Spacestation Gaming (SSG) esports organisation. It is a professional esports organisation based in Salt Lake City, Utah, where gamers compete in several top-tier esports titles, including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Apex Legends, Halo, and Smash. He joined Spacestation Gaming as a content creator on 31 March 2023.

Who is Jynxzi’s girlfriend?

The American Twitch streamer is single. However, he was previously in a relationship with a fellow Twitch streamer named Kassie. The relationship came public in November 2023 after they began posting videos and streaming together regularly.

They frequently shared life updates amid their courtship on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. Sometime in early December 2023, fans started speculating that they parted ways as she abruptly stopped appearing in Jynxzi's videos.

Kassie clarified that she had to step away from social media to concentrate on her final exams for the year because she had been "going through it" then. This is what she revealed in a TikTok video,

This is the only time I will be talking about it. The reason why I kind of like took a break. Um, first of all, I had a finals. Second of all, I have been going through it…it's just a huge learning experience because I have faced, like, things that I've never faced before. And also, you know, keep the private life away from the streams...You guys know I wanna be real with you, but I just want you guys to respect that. Um, and I hope you guys understand…And I just wanted to say I considered heavily just never streaming again. When everything happened…I got so many DMs that are, like, insane, like amazing.

How tall is Jynxzi?

Jynxzi’s height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) and weighs approximately 163 pounds (73 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Jynxzi? He is 22 years old as of 2024, having been born on 26 September 2001. What is Jynxzi’s real name? His real name is Nick Stewart. How tall is Jynxzi? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. How did Jynxzi get famous? He garnered fame from his career as a gamer on Twitch. Where does Jynxzi live? He resides in Florida, United States. Where is Jynxzi from? He was born in Washington, United States. Who is Jynxzi’s girlfriend? The American Twitch star is currently single. What esports team is Jynxzi on? He is a member of the Spacestation Gaming (SSG) esports organisation.

