The UK government updated its official guidance on supporting documents required for a visitor visa application as of February 25, 2026

Applicants must show proof of genuine visitor intent, sufficient funds, and home country ties, with additional requirements depending on the purpose of the visit

Children, business travellers, medical visitors, and those attending weddings each face separate document requirements under the UK visitor visa rules

The United Kingdom government has published a detailed breakdown of the documents travellers need to present when applying for a visitor visa or seeking entry at the British border, with the guidance updated on February 25, 2026.

The official guidance covers a wide range of applicant categories and cautions that providing the listed documents does not guarantee approval.

The UK has explained the documents you will need to provide when applying for a visitor's visa. Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood

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Travellers are advised to factor this into any bookings made before their visa outcome is confirmed.

UK visa: Core requirements for all applicants

Every applicant, as confirmed on the UK government website, must submit a valid passport or recognised travel document. Beyond identity, the UK requires visitors to demonstrate that their trip is genuine, that they plan to leave before their permitted stay expires, and that they hold enough money to cover all expenses for themselves and any dependants throughout the visit.

To satisfy these conditions, applicants are expected to provide supporting materials such as:

1. A letter from an employer on official company letterhead, stating the applicant's role, salary, and duration of employment.

2. A letter from an educational institution confirming enrolment and any approved absence.

3. Business registration records or recent invoices for self-employed individuals.

4. Bank statements clearly showing the source and availability of funds.

5. Copies of prior passports with stamps evidencing travel history.

6. Proof of legal residence, where the applicant's right to stay in their current country is not reflected in their passport.

Where a sponsor, whether a family member or employer, is covering the costs of the visit, additional documents must show the nature of the support, the sponsor's financial capacity, their relationship to the applicant, and their legal status in the UK.

UK visitor's visa: Category-specific document requirements

The guidance sets out tailored requirements for different types of visits:

Business travellers and conference attendees must provide invitation letters from UK-based event organisers or employers, specifying the nature and duration of the engagement.

Children under 18 need a legal document establishing their relationship to a parent or guardian, along with a copy of that adult's passport photo page. If travelling without a parent or guardian, a signed letter of consent is required, naming the accompanying adult and the child's caretaker in the UK.

Medical visitors must present a letter from a qualified doctor or consultant detailing the condition, the expected duration of treatment, and the estimated cost. Organ donors face additional requirements, including a letter from the transplant team dated no more than three months before travel.

Academics, performers, and lawyers each fall under specific subcategories with distinct evidence requirements tied to their professional standing and the nature of their engagement in the UK.

Those marrying or forming a civil partnership in the UK must apply for a dedicated marriage visitor visa and provide appointment confirmation with a registrar or a reception booking. All applicants in this category must be aged 18 or above.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed 52 African countries whose citizens must obtain a visa for visits of under six months.

Permanent residency cost after foreign partner's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had shared the cost of permanent residency after a foreign partner's death.

According to the official guidelines published on the UK Government portal, foreigners who are in the UK on a family visa can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), aka "settlement", following the death of their partner.

This policy is highly relevant for thousands of migrants, including many members of the Nigerian diasporas in the UK, who may face legal confusion when it comes to their immigration status after losing a loved one.

Source: Legit.ng