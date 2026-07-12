Nigerian Army troops foiled an ISWAP infiltration attempt at Cross Kauwa, Kukawa LGA in Borno State on July 11, 2026, killing several attackers

Troops recovered a Sony camcorder from a neutralised terrorist cameraman containing footage linking 4 senior ISWAP commanders and 3 foreign nationals to the operation

Two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the firefight and were airlifted for medical care, with both confirmed to be in stable condition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State - Nigerian Army troops attached to 19 Brigade, Sector 3, Joint Task Force North East, under Operation HADIN KAI, repelled a large-scale ISWAP assault on their position in Borno State.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m on Friday, July 11, 2026, in Cross Kauwa, Kukawa local government area of the state.

The Acting Military Information Officer for the Joint Task Force, Captain Mohammed Goni, said ISWAP fighters attempted to use darkness as cover to breach the troops' location and loot cholera medical supplies stored there.

The Joint Task Force described the failed assault as the latest in a series of operational setbacks for ISWAP.

Goni made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, July 12, 2026, via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy.

Troops detected the movement early and responded with coordinated firepower, forcing the attackers to retreat in disarray after sustaining severe losses.

Camcorder links foreign nationals to attack

A key intelligence breakthrough emerged from the battle: a terrorist cameraman was killed during the assault, and troops recovered a Sony camcorder from his body.

He said preliminary forensic analysis of the device's recordings indicated that the operation was coordinated by four senior ISWAP commanders, referred to as Qai'ds, alongside three foreign nationals.

Among those identified were Abu Ishaq, a Palestinian Arab assessed to be ISWAP's overall trainer, and Abu Thaiba, a Moroccan Arab described as a medical doctor embedded within the terrorist network.

He added that a third Arab operative also featured in the footage, though his identity had not been established at the time of the statement.

Captain Goni said the presence of these foreign facilitators reinforces intelligence assessments that ISWAP continues to draw on external expertise and transnational networks to sustain its operations.

The motive behind the infiltration attempt offered an unsettling window into conditions within ISWAP's ranks.

Troops conducted follow-up operations after repelling the attack, sweeping the area for evidence and assessing the full extent of casualties. In addition to the camcorder, they recovered PKT and 7.62 mm Special ammunition rounds, terrorist uniforms, and other combat materials.

Post-engagement satellite imagery reviewed by the military showed fighters evacuating bodies during their withdrawal.

A detail later corroborated by human intelligence sources who confirmed heavy casualties among the attackers, with several others nursing gunshot wounds.

Two Nigerian soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during the engagement and were evacuated by air for advanced medical treatment. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Troops kill bandit leader’s son, other terrorists.

Recall that Operation Fansan Yanma troops killed several bandits, including Ado Alero’s son, during a major operation in Zamfara State.

A military spokesperson confirmed significant casualties among bandits during the operation on Saturday, April 4, 2026

The Nigerian Armed Forces Facebook page, however, claimed at least 65 terrorists were neutralised in the major operation.

Troops kill several terrorists, bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that several terrorists and bandits were killed by the military during a clearance operation in Kebbi State.

Troops of 8 Division/Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, carried out the operation on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Sources said the gunfight is not related to the rescue of the 25 students abducted from Government Secondary School, Maga.

Source: Legit.ng