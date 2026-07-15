France head coach Didier Deschamps publicly questioned the referee's competence after his side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, July 14

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored for Spain, while France failed to register a single shot on target in the first half and finished with an xG of just 0.31

Reports indicate Deschamps plans to leave his role after the tournament, with Zinedine Zidane expected to take charge of the French national team

France coach Didier Deschamps has raised pointed questions about the standard of refereeing after his side's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals at Dallas on Tuesday, July 14.

Spain controlled the match from start to finish, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting a penalty in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne was adjudged to have fouled Lamine Yamal recklessly inside the box.

Didier Deschamps has publicly criticised the referee’s performance following France's 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday night. Photo by Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Porro doubled the lead shortly after the interval, sealing Spain's place in the World Cup final.

France struggled to make any impression on the contest, becoming one of the few sides in this tournament to not register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Their overall attacking output for the match was equally underwhelming, with an expected goals figure of just 0.31, according to Flashscore data.

Deschamps points finger at referee Ivan Burton

Referee Ivan Burton issued a yellow card to Adrien Rabiot as early as the ninth minute, a decision that set an early disciplinary tone against the French side.

In his post-match press conference, Deschamps was openly critical of the officiating, posing a question that implied he felt the referee lacked the required standard for such a high-stakes fixture.

Quotes shared by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X captured the coach's remarks:

"I will ask a question… does the referee have the necessary level to officiate a World Cup semi-final?"

Mbappe questions Deschamps tactical approach

Kylian Mbappe also weighed in on the loss, appearing to challenge the way Deschamps had set up the team, The Mirror reports.

The Real Madrid forward had a largely ineffective evening, his most notable contribution being a free-kick that sailed comfortably over the bar.

In his post-match assessment, Mbappe's comments carried an implicit critique of the coaching decisions that shaped France's performance, though he stopped short of making a direct accusation.

This defeat ended France's ambition of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final, a milestone that had seemed within reach heading into the knockout rounds.

Deschamps talks on Mbappe's dictator claims

Legit.ng previously reported about France's impressive journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Kylian Mbappé's significant contributions that saw the team advance to the quarter-finals.

As the leading goalscorer of the tournament, his performance not only solidified his status on the pitch but also rekindled debates about his leadership and the viral "dictator" nickname that has followed him, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

Source: Legit.ng