The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, declared Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the first day of Safar 1448AH

The declaration followed the failure of moonsighting committees across Nigeria to confirm the sighting of the Safar crescent on Tuesday, July 14

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs issued the announcement, signed by the Waziri of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu

Sokoto State - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has officially declared Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the commencement of Safar 1448AH, marking the start of the second month in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

The National Moonsighting Committee, working alongside regional moonsighting bodies across the country, reported that no authenticated sighting of the Safar crescent was confirmed on Tuesday, July 14, which corresponded to the 29th of Muharram 1448AH.

As reported by The Punch, the declaration was made public on Wednesday through a statement from the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, signed by its Chairman, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, who holds the title of Waziri of Sokoto.

"The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee, did not receive any report from various moonsighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the crescent of Safar 1448AH on Tuesday, 14th July, 2026, equivalent to 29th Muharram 1448AH."

As a result, Wednesday, July 15, was counted as the 30th day of Muharram, completing the current Islamic month before the new one began.

Sultan's official declaration

According to Nigerian tribune, tollowing the report, the Sultan, who also serves as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), approved the extension of Muharram and subsequently announced the opening of Safar.

"His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and accordingly declared Thursday, 16th July, 2026, as the first day of Safar 1448AH."

The announcement serves as the authoritative religious guide for Muslims across Nigeria observing activities and obligations tied to the Hijri calendar.

Source: Legit.ng