May Edochie sparks conversations online after sharing a powerful message centred on overcoming challenges

The online figure’s recent post has drawn reactions from fans who admire her resilience and positive outlook

May’s latest declarations made waves online as it hinted at triumph over her past struggles

May Edochie, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has stirred conversations online after sharing powerful prayers and declarations about her life.

In a video where she was seen getting glammed up, May spoke words of faith and resilience, declaring that no plan of the enemy could stop God’s purpose for her.

May Edochie surprises followers with a message of strength and forgiveness. Credit: @mayedochie

Source: Instagram

“No scheme of the enemy can override God’s purpose for my life. What was meant for evil became a blessing. God made it so, and so shall it be. All I need is an Amen. I will forever serve the living God,” she said.

Her post quickly caught attention, with many fans praising her strength and positivity.

Just days earlier, May had shared another message encouraging her followers to let go of the past.

She wrote that the past has nothing new to offer and urged fans to focus on the future:

“Fix your eyes on the horizon, fix your heart on purpose, and your future will be brighter than ever.”

Accompanying her words with stunning photos, the mother of four reminded her audience that she is still standing strong. “Still standing, smiling and shining,” she declared.

See May's Instagram post for her enemies:

Netizens react to May Edochie's prayer

May’s uplifting words have sparked admiration and discussions across social media, with many seeing her as a symbol of grace and resilience.

ritaedochie said:

"YESSSSSSSSSS OOOOOOOOOO 🙌 LOUD IT NWAM😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

tinaifeomaezeagu

"Amen and Amen ❤️🔥."

blessn07 said

"We are serving a living God, and he has been faithful to us. You are totally unstoppable, my love. Keep shining bright like a diamond. Love you forever ❤️❤️❤️."

adenikegbolahan said:

"My queen❤️🔥."

bensonokonkwo_official_ said:

"Daughter of grace🔥🔥🔥🔥."

May Edochie’s latest prayer message sparks mixed reactions from fans. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie's daughter comes under scrutiny

Legit.ng also reported that a woman publicly called out Yul Edochie and his estranged wife, May Edochie, over the reported online activities of their first daughter, Danielle Edochie.

In a viral clip, Danielle was seen expressing strong opinions about men and societal issues.

She criticised men for being “jobless” and only speaking up when women face injustice.

Source: Legit.ng