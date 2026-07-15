A newly surfaced video captured Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Ijaya, smiling, greeting guests and handing out cash shortly before the attack

The Lagos NURTW organising secretary was reportedly ambushed by gunmen along Ikorodu Road while returning home, with his vehicle riddled with bullets

His death has left colleagues and supporters in mourning, as Lagos NURTW chairman Mustapha Adekunle paid an emotional tribute to his late ally

A video showing the final known public appearance of the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) organising secretary in Lagos State, Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Ijaya, has surfaced online.

The clip, which has since circulated widely on social media, captured the union chieftain in high spirits at a public gathering, exchanging pleasantries with guests and sharing cheerful moments.

Toba Ijaya died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. Photos: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

In one part of the footage, Ijaya was also seen handing cash to another guest, with nothing suggesting the tragedy that would soon follow.

How Toba Ijaya was killed

Legit.ng recalls that Ajiboye reportedly died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds during an attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

According to reports, the attack occurred on Sunday night while he was returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

The assailants were said to have intercepted his vehicle around the Ikorodu Road axis before opening fire.

Photos and videos that emerged after the incident showed his white vehicle riddled with multiple bullet holes across the windscreen and other parts of the car.

Initial reports suggested that Ajiboye and other occupants survived the ambush after sustaining injuries. However, later updates confirmed that the NURTW official succumbed to his wounds.

Emotional tribute pours in

The tragic development has left many members of the transport union devastated.

Reacting to the incident, Lagos NURTW chairman, Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, described Ajiboye as a loyal associate whose commitment to the union would not be forgotten.

In an emotional tribute shared on his Facebook page, Sego expressed deep sorrow over the loss, noting that the late union official remained dedicated to both the organisation and their political structure until his final days.

Watch an X video of Toba Ijaya's last public outing here:

Reactions trail Toba Ijaya's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@zeedoman stated:

"They all forgot how they got to the top. Nowadays union leaders are everywhere with their photographers updating their location online at every social event forgetting that their enemies are everywhere also"

@Kingplanterr noted:

"I don’t really know much about him but this particular party was on 20th June, 2026. It was held at Ikorodu, which I was fortunate to be seating next to his table and that was the day I knew him bc the hype man was just hailing him. na him influence dem use bring food come"

Toba Ijaya was seen smiling, greeting guests, and handing out cash shortly before the attack. Photo: Toba Ijaya.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng