DJ Chicken's elder sister appeared in an emotional video pleading for his release after he was remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre

The content creator was arraigned before a Lagos magistrate's court over alleged threats to Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu

His sister revealed the two are orphans and called on fans and Tunde Perry to support his freedom

Content creator Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken's elder sister, has broken her silence in an emotional video, appealing to fans and associates to help secure the release of the popular disc jockey, who is currently held at Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

In the video shared on Instagram on 14 July 2026 by content creator Temilola Sobola, the visibly distressed woman directed her appeal at content creator Tunde Perry and the DJ's wider fanbase, urging them to intervene on her brother's behalf.

DJ Chicken's sister begs well-meaning Nigerians to come to his rescue. Credit: djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

"Please, Tunde Perry, I've heard a lot about you. Please help me support him. To all his fans, please help me support him. Don't let him go to jail," she said.

She went further to reveal the painful reality behind her desperation, disclosing that the two siblings have no parental support to fall back on.

"I'm his elder sister. We're orphans, and we have no one. Please forgive him. I beg on his behalf," she added.

Why DJ Chicken Was Arrested

DJ Chicken was arraigned before a magistrate's court in Lagos on charges stemming from a video he posted on his social media pages in which he declared that President Bola Tinubu would not win re-election in 2027.

The post led to his arrest on allegations of threatening Seyi Tinubu, the President's son. Following his court appearance, he was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Mixed reactions trail DJ Chicken's sister's cry for help in viral video. Credit: djchickenkukuru

Source: Instagram

The video of his sister's appeal has since drawn significant attention online, attracting comments on social media.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu stole the spotlight as Fuji singer KWAM 1 performed at an event in Abuja amid DJ Chicken's ordeal.

Watch DJ Chicken's sister appeal for his release:

Reactions to DJ Chicken's sister appeal

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

imole0524 commented:

"Why you know warn ya brother dj siikinn now you’re calling Tunde Perry."

nafeesatopeyemi said:

"Tunde berry is in a very tight setting."

kellyeazy_ said:

"No matter what, Family will always be family, where those people when dey support Dj Chicken."

fowooflagos reacted:

"Instead of you to apologize to the President n his family…. His fans won’t do nada…….."

useful4me said:

"Why didn't U guys take care of his mental health when he was misbehaving? He will be back by January 2027."

Sowore defends DJ Chicken

Legit.ng previously reported that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore offered to help secure DJ Chicken's release.

In a social media post, Sowore called on anyone with access to DJ Chicken's family or relatives to get in touch with him, stating he was willing to challenge what he described as excessive charges filed against the disc jockey by the Nigerian Police.

"I want to help get DJ Chicken out of prison because I do not believe he deserves to spend a day behind bars; he is entitled to his liberty under the law," Sowore wrote.

Source: Legit.ng