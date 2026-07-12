Argentina paid a special tribute to the late Jayden Adams during their World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland

Lionel Messi and his teammates wore black armbands in addition to FIFA's official moment of silence

The emotional occasion was overshadowed after some Argentina supporters continued chanting during the tribute

Argentina's place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals was accompanied by an emotional show of respect as Lionel Messi and his teammates paid tribute to late South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams before their 3-1 quarter-final victory over Switzerland.

The football world was left in shock after news emerged that Adams had died at the age of 25, only weeks after representing Bafana Bafana during the tournament in the United States. The midfielder had featured in three matches as South Africa reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Argentina's players observe a minute of silence in honor of South Africa's midfielder Jayden Adams. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA

Source: Getty Images

Argentina honour Adams with black armbands

Before kick-off in Kansas City, FIFA observed a minute's silence ahead of both the England versus Norway and Argentina versus Switzerland quarter-finals in memory of the South African star.

While all four teams joined the tribute, Argentina went a step further by wearing black armbands throughout the match as an additional gesture of respect.

According to reports from The Hindu, the black armbands also honoured former Argentina captain Antonio Rattin, who died earlier on Saturday.

Rattin enjoyed a distinguished career with Boca Juniors, making 382 appearances, scoring 28 goals and winning four league titles. He also represented Argentina between 1959 and 1969 and featured at the 1962 and 1966 FIFA World Cups.

Fans criticised during moment of silence

Per The Mirror, despite the solemn atmosphere, the tribute was marred by the actions of a section of Argentina supporters.

As players from both teams gathered around the centre circle and a tribute to Adams appeared on the stadium's giant screen, some fans behind one goal continued singing, chanting and beating drums throughout the minute's silence.

Although many supporters eventually quietened after realising what was happening, the drumming and chants remained audible, drawing criticism on social media from fans who felt the occasion deserved complete silence.

Argentina's players, however, maintained their respectful tribute throughout the evening as they progressed to the final four of the tournament.

FIFA mourns South African star

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined football figures around the world in paying tribute following the tragic death of Jayden Adams.

The FIFA president described the midfielder's passing as heartbreaking, extending condolences to Adams' family, teammates and friends while noting that the South Africa international would be remembered for his contribution during Bafana Bafana's memorable World Cup campaign.

Source: Legit.ng